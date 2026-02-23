COVID Chronicles

Denis Rancourt
3d

One of the most important small-business cases in Canada.

This will probably illustrate again how obscene the system is.

I hope not!

You know, Cannot Name It
3d

Five years later, the real issue may be larger than one restaurant or one province.

The question isn’t only whether governments overreached. It’s whether we are willing to re-examine decisions made under emergency pressure with the same rigor that justified them.

If policies were truly “following the science,” then transparent scrutiny should strengthen that claim, not threaten it. Science that cannot be examined in court becomes narrative. Law that hides behind procedure becomes shield.

But here’s the tension: courts are not laboratories. They weigh evidence, yes — but they also guard institutional stability.

So perhaps this case is testing something deeper than COVID policy.

It’s testing whether constitutional democracies can revisit crisis-era power without fracturing public trust even further.

That’s the part I’ll be watching.

