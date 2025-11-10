COVID Chronicles

Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
8h

Anyone who simply looked at infection fatality rate data very early on knew healthy youngsters face virtually zero risk of mortality from COVID. The fact that those horrifically dangerous injections are being pushed on them, pointlessly even if they were effective, is beyond tragic. It should be dealt with as criminal negligence.

Norman J Pieniazek
8h

Let me restate what is known about the immunity of the respiratory tracts since at least the 1960s. Vaccines elicit the production of IgG and IgM antibodies in the bloodstream, which do not affect the immunity of the respiratory tract.

The respiratory tract relies on mucous membranes and ciliated epithelium to remove billions of foreign antigens, such as viruses, bacteria, pollen, and dust, that we inhale daily. The primary antibody in the respiratory tract is secretory IgA (sec-IgA), which is non-specific. Vaccinating against influenza, COVID, RSV, and rhinoviruses is just pushing worthless snake oil.

