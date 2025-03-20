Update: the PDF file didn’t seem to be working for many people, so I directly pasted the article below.

I appreciate medical professionals who have the courage and integrity to publicly disseminate truth in an age when debating emerging science and questioning bureaucratic propaganda is discouraged and often punished.

Dr. Andrew McIntyre is a consultant gastroenterologist in Australia. Kara Thomas is the Secretary of the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society. They just published an article about the COVID-19 pandemic in the Spectator, Australia. They have beautifully articulated the truth. It is well-worth the ~three minutes it takes to read.

You can find the originally published article here.

Or, since a subscription is required, the authors have kindly given permission to share their article directly with you…

The Covid pandemic will be remembered not only as a public health crisis but as a profound moral failure. It exposed the terrifying ease with which democratic societies can abandon ethical principles, human rights, and basic medical decency under the spell of collective fear. The response to Covid was less a triumph of science than a capitulation to authoritarian impulses, enabled not so much by tyrants as by the moral cowardice of professionals entrusted with safeguarding the public good – especially the medical elite.

The Banality of Complicity: Weakness Overcomes Reason

Hannah Arendt’s notion of the ‘banality of evil’ offers a chilling frame through which to view the pandemic response. It was not overt malevolence that fueled lockdowns, mandates, and censorship but the passive compliance of bureaucrats, doctors, lawyers, and politicians – ordinary people in positions of authority who failed to think critically, to question, to act. Fear replaced reason – whether fear of the virus, fear of the personal cost of questioning, or both – and the human tendency toward herd conformity silenced dissent.

Emergency powers, intended for short-term crises, became normalised instruments of control. Harsh lockdowns, travel bans, and experimental vaccine mandates were imposed with sweeping disregard for people’s rights and scientific debate. Those who questioned the measures were smeared, censored, or professionally destroyed. Societies that claimed to value freedom and due process instead fostered an atmosphere of fear, suppression, and blind obedience – hallmarks of totalitarianism.

Medical Institutions: Betrayal of Ethics and Cowardice in Leadership

Perhaps nowhere was this moral collapse more evident than within the medical profession. Charged with upholding the sacred principles of informed consent, patient autonomy, and scientific integrity, doctors and medical bodies largely failed. Professional bodies and specialist colleges, not only refused to question government policies but actively enforced them – abandoning critical inquiry, and with it, their patients and the public.

Instead of convening their own panels of independent experts to review evidence and guide policy – as the Doctors Against Mandates coalition urged them to do –these peak bodies crumbled under the pressure of public health bureaucracies and regulators. Their silence, or worse, active complicity, stripped away any semblance of ethical leadership. Medical professionals who dared to question vaccine mandates, lockdown harms, or censorship were vilified, threatened, and often professionally ruined – ensuring that truth itself was driven underground.

This was a moment that demanded moral courage, scientific and clinical inquiry. Yet, faced with career risks and social ostracism, most of the medical establishment– rather than examining the emerging scientific evidence, reading government reports such as the TGA Nonclinical Evaluation Report BNT162b2 [mRNA] Covid vaccine (COMIRNATYTM), the various TGA AusPars (e.g., Australian Public Assessment Report for BNT162b2 (mRNA)), or the PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) received through 28-Feb-2021) – chose instead to unquestioningly follow government guidelines. The result was not merely a professional failure but a betrayal of public trust that will reverberate for years to come.

The Assault on Human Rights

As shown in the Australian Human Rights Commission’s report Collateral Damage, the pandemic response trampled fundamental rights that form the bedrock of democratic society: freedom of movement, bodily autonomy, freedom of speech, and assembly.

Authorities imposed blanket policies without regard for proportionality or individual circumstances, eroding the principle that rights can only be curtailed when necessary and justified. Fear-mongering replaced balanced discourse, and surveillance measures expanded under the guise of ‘public health’. The precedent set during Covid appears to have left democratic societies teetering on the edge of a dystopian future where individual liberty is forever subordinate to bureaucratic decree.

Mattias Desmet, Iain McGilchrist, and the Need to Speak Truth

What explains this mass moral failure? Psychologist Mattias Desmet, in his work on mass formation, warns how societies gripped by fear and isolation become vulnerable to authoritarian control, as populations seek false security in conformity. Desmet argues that the antidote to totalitarian creep is the simple but difficult act of speaking the truth – breaking the collective hypnosis through courageous dissent.

Similarly, philosopher Iain McGilchrist, in his exploration of the divided brain and the loss of meaning in modern life, warns against a society dominated by narrow, bureaucratic ‘left-brain’ thinking that devalues human complexity and moral judgment. His recent call to truth emphasises that reclaiming freedom and dignity requires an awakening of conscience and imagination – a willingness to see beyond the mechanistic, utilitarian logic that underpinned the pandemic response.

Together, Desmet and McGilchrist offer a roadmap out of the moral fog: speak truth boldly, think freely, and restore human-centered ethics in the face of dehumanising bureaucracy.

A Call to the Medical Profession: Rediscovering Moral Courage

If medicine is to recover its soul, doctors must rise as defenders of humanity, not enforcers of state decrees. This demands:

Uncompromising Commitment to Informed Consent: Doctors must ensure that patients are fully aware of risks and benefits and empowered to make their own choices – without coercion. Following government guidelines is no substitute for personal clinical judgment and ethical reasoning. Fierce Protection of Patient Autonomy: The sacred doctor-patient relationship must be shielded from political and bureaucratic interference. Doctors serve patients – not the state. Courage to Challenge Unethical Policies: Medicine demands moral bravery. Doctors must speak out against policies that harm patients or violate rights, even at personal cost. Defending Free Scientific Discourse: Open debate and dissent are essential to medical progress. The stifling of contrary voices during the pandemic is a profound danger to science and public health. Individualised and Compassionate Care: Doctors must resist dehumanising, one-size-fits-all public health policies. Medicine is an art of individual care, not a blunt instrument of the state.

Conclusion: Reclaiming Ethics and Freedom

The pandemic exposed the shocking fragility of medical ethics and civil liberties. Fear, conformity, and cowardice paved the way for unprecedented government overreach and the betrayal of patients. But it also provided a crucial wake-up call.

Now is the time for the medical profession – and society as a whole – to confront its failures, to reaffirm its commitment to truth, ethics, and human dignity. Echoing Desmet and McGilchrist, the path forward begins with the courage to speak truth in the face of power – to reclaim medicine as a noble profession dedicated not to the whims of governments, but to the well-being of individuals.

The moral arc of medicine – and of society – can bend back toward justice. Doctors must reclaim their place as true healers, guided by the principles of ethical, evidence-based medicine, rather than remaining mere consumers of pharmaceutical-sponsored, pre-packaged cheat sheets and government guidelines that lack the rigorous validation the profession demands. But this can only happen if those entrusted with the care of others are willing to stand up, speak out, and resist the slow creep of totalitarian control. Science, as Richard Feynman famously observed, ‘is the belief in the ignorance of experts’ – a reminder that true science thrives on questioning, not blind obedience.

Dr Andrew McIntyre – Consultant Gastroenterologist on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast

Kara Thomas – is the Secretary of the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society.

