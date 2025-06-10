A Royal Commission in New Zealand is investigating that country’s response to COVID-19. I contributed to phase 2 of their investigation. You can find a copy of the report at this link. The information it contains speaks to the irregularities underpinning the global response to COVID-19. Most importantly, the questions posed in the report must be answered if there is any chance to establish proper response protocols for the future.

As an expert, I made written contributions on the topics of censorship (see page 69) and biodistribution of COVID-19 shots (see pages 160-161). I also gave an oral testimony on May 27, 2025 (New Zealand time).