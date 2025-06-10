COVID Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ritaritabobita's avatar
Ritaritabobita
7h

With all the statistics and known injuries, will it change anything? We are now in another genocide that is protested worldwide yet it does not stop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Boris Legume's avatar
Boris Legume
7h

"In reality, the IFR of COVID-19 was not dramatically different from that of a severe

influenza season: global IFR in 2020 was ~0.15% (where a bad flu season ~0.13%).

Yup.

We said so from the get go. Nothing here to see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Byram W. Bridle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture