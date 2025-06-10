A Royal Commission in New Zealand is investigating that country’s response to COVID-19. I contributed to phase 2 of their investigation. You can find a copy of the report at this link. The information it contains speaks to the irregularities underpinning the global response to COVID-19. Most importantly, the questions posed in the report must be answered if there is any chance to establish proper response protocols for the future.
As an expert, I made written contributions on the topics of censorship (see page 69) and biodistribution of COVID-19 shots (see pages 160-161). I also gave an oral testimony on May 27, 2025 (New Zealand time).
With all the statistics and known injuries, will it change anything? We are now in another genocide that is protested worldwide yet it does not stop.
"In reality, the IFR of COVID-19 was not dramatically different from that of a severe
influenza season: global IFR in 2020 was ~0.15% (where a bad flu season ~0.13%).
Yup.
We said so from the get go. Nothing here to see.