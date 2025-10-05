I wrote two expert reports for potential use in legal proceedings in the United States. However, for the past month I have been dealing with a family crisis that is ongoing. Consequently, Dr. Robert Malone has kindly looked after publicizing my findings. You can find his comprehensive Substack article, which includes my reports in the latter half, at this link. It is well-worth the time to carefully and thoroughly read his entire article.

My attempt to initiate discussions about this more than four years ago triggered the equivalent of a nuclear bomb being detonated on my life. I am still dealing with the repercussions of speaking the truth when asked and voicing legitimate questions in an effort to promote informed consent. There is still no end in sight for these repercussions. Hopefully, more people will be ready for the truth now.

I sincerely hope that my findings can be used throughout the world to help garner justice for those whose livelihoods were harmed for standing on the solid rock of truth and freedom, including bodily autonomy, when far too many people around the world rabidly promoted a contrived ‘scientific consensus’ that was founded on numerous deceptions.