I wrote two expert reports for potential use in legal proceedings in the United States. However, for the past month I have been dealing with a family crisis that is ongoing. Consequently, Dr. Robert Malone has kindly looked after publicizing my findings. You can find his comprehensive Substack article, which includes my reports in the latter half, at this link. It is well-worth the time to carefully and thoroughly read his entire article.
My attempt to initiate discussions about this more than four years ago triggered the equivalent of a nuclear bomb being detonated on my life. I am still dealing with the repercussions of speaking the truth when asked and voicing legitimate questions in an effort to promote informed consent. There is still no end in sight for these repercussions. Hopefully, more people will be ready for the truth now.
I sincerely hope that my findings can be used throughout the world to help garner justice for those whose livelihoods were harmed for standing on the solid rock of truth and freedom, including bodily autonomy, when far too many people around the world rabidly promoted a contrived ‘scientific consensus’ that was founded on numerous deceptions.
Dr. Bridle, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. You have sacrificed so much for humanity… I can’t imagine how hard this is all to bear. You have done the right thing and please know, please KNOW you have saved lives. I don’t know why the path is so treacherous for truly noble people like you… and all I can say is THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. More and more people are waking up and I have faith that somehow Health Canada will emulate what HHS is doing in the States and the dangers of vaccines will come to light for everyone, one day soon 🙏🏻🤍
Dr. Bridle, I have no doubt that your courage and good heart to speak out early on saved many lives!