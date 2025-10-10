COVID Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbity's avatar
Debbity
Oct 10

Good! I always felt that you never got proper credit for pointing this out early on in this whole thing. Others with a bigger public following would mention it and sometimes even let it be implied that they had discovered it. Nice to see you get some recognition!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard's avatar
Richard
Oct 11

So do you have the original J biodistribution document? You might want to ask the J why they deleted it from their website. Maybe they just updated their site. You know how it is. Maybe they have a dog that ate it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Byram W. Bridle and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Byram W. Bridle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture