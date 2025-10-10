Epoch Times Published Key Findings From My Report
US News: Fraudulent Biodistribution Data Were Used to Support ModRNA Shots
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/pfizer-left-covid-19-vaccine-data-out-of-submissions-to-fda-documents-show-5926433
Good! I always felt that you never got proper credit for pointing this out early on in this whole thing. Others with a bigger public following would mention it and sometimes even let it be implied that they had discovered it. Nice to see you get some recognition!
So do you have the original J biodistribution document? You might want to ask the J why they deleted it from their website. Maybe they just updated their site. You know how it is. Maybe they have a dog that ate it.