Preamble

We find ourselves in a world swirling with information. Sorting fact from fiction is challenging and some experts delight in caching their subject matter in complex technical jargon to keep it tied up in the ivory towers of academia. However, developing a reasonable understanding of basic underlying scientific concepts allows people to make more informed choices about their health.

I was thrilled to partner with two of my colleagues to facilitate this process by developing courses to make immunology accessible to most people. As a team, we have many decades of experience teaching immunology to many thousands of students.

We are part of a company called ImmunoCeutica where we focus on “Empowering Immunity Naturally”. One of our missions is education to empower people to navigate the complexities of immunology.

We have established reputations of teaching with integrity and cutting through misinformation with evidence-based science. We also partner with guest lecturers to ensure people can learn about specialized subjects from top-notch experts.

I am proud to announce that we have two online courses beginning in September.

Course #1

Introduction to Immunology & Infectious Diseases

We highly recommend that people take this course prior to or in parallel with our follow-up courses because it covers all the basics about immunology and allows more to be gained from more specialized subjects…

Course #2 (First-Ever Offering)

Cancers, Prions & More: Natural Solutions to Complex Problems

This is a new course offering. We hope to see alumni of previous courses, new students who have some familiarity with basic immunology, and anyone that is co-registered for course #1…

How to Register

You can learn more about all our course offerings through our ImmunoSchool.

To register for Fall course #1 (Introduction to Immunology & Infectious Diseases), go to this link.

To register for Fall course #2 (Cancers, Prions & More: Natural Solutions to Complex Problems), go to this link.

15% Discount

To get 15% off the cost of course registration, please use discount code byram15 at the checkout.

Additional Information

Feedback from alumni of previous courses indicates that the real-time Question & Answer sessions are particularly popular. Two Q&As per lecture allow students from around the globe to participate. This is where the education becomes customized to individual interests, facilitated by limited class sizes, and everyone learns from the collective knowledge and wisdom within these group sessions.

Some people have been hesitant to register because they are worried they might be under-qualified. If you graduated from high school and remain reasonably comfortable with high school-level biology, you will be able to learn a lot of valuable information alongside professionals seeking advanced training. Our students have ranged from stay-at-home parents, to people working in the trades, to health care providers, to scientists, and everything in between and beyond; and from many countries around the world.

I hope to see you at one or both of these courses.

Byram