COVID Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
6d

I took the Introduction to Immunology course - I have some medical background but nothing in the detailed science realm. I was able to understand the majority of the information and the Q and A sessions each week helped me when I had questions on things I wasn’t grasping. The professors are highly knowledgeable, very personable and they are eager to share what they know. I would highly recommend it to anyone who is curious about what goes on immunologically inside our bodies and also for those who are keen to take control of their own health and wellness, in a world where medical help is getting harder and harder to access.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6d

This is what mainstream medicine ignores and doesn’t put a strong and functioning immune system as the main defense against all pathogens.!

You don’t sell profitable band aid solutions if you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Byram W. Bridle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture