COVID Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbity's avatar
Debbity
6h

You mentioned several times "to combat vaccine hesitancy". But do we really want to combat vaccine hesitancy? Isn't a pause and think and learn more approach the way to go? Especially after all we've learned over the last few years, and continue to learn?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Byram W. Bridle and others
Dena Churchill's avatar
Dena Churchill
6hEdited

Thank you Dr. Bridle for your tireless efforts in sharing the research. You are appreciated more than you know.

Are there any potential solutions to help with this damage? If the heart inflammation is caused by the spike protein is it possible that nattokinase, bromelain, serrapeptase (proteolytic enzymes) shown to help break down spike protein fragments and fibrin.

Could melatonin, Omega-3 fatty acids and an anti-inflammatory diet be helpful for myocarditis?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Byram W. Bridle and others
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Byram W. Bridle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture