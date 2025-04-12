Ostriches: Naturally Acquired Immunity versus Adherence to Policy
The Court of Public Opinion is Important
There is a case before the Canadian Court for which a decision is pending. It focuses on ostriches. Why is this relevant to most people? Because it is weighing the validity of naturally acquired immunity and unique local/regional considerations versus adherence to policies dictated by a global health organization; specifically, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) that is headquartered in France. This case has implications for animal welfare, animal and human health security, food safety, accessibility to animal-derived products and foods, and the cost of eating.
I recommend that everyone do their own research into this case, including a review of recent shifts in opinions in the USA on WOAH’s stamping-out policy, which calls for the slaughter of every animal on a farm upon confirmation of even a single case of avian influenza, followed by repopulation of the farm with immunologically naive animals. Keep in mind that avian influenza is endemic in the wild bird population, which regularly crosses country and continental boundaries via migration.
If you would like to attend the case of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency versus Universal Ostrich Farms Inc., it will be heard in Canada’s Federal Court on April 15 and 16, 2025. Court starts at 10:00 a.m. pacific standard time (PST) and likely will end at ~4:00 p.m. PST each day. Here is the link:
https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_40CPTqOGTYC03EKIEkla6A
Part of the problem is, they are testing for genetic material OUTSIDE of the body. They'll find it there, for sure, but that doesn't mean the animal is infected, was infected, or even will be infected. They call those "cases" and destroy all the animals, even the healthy immune ones. We're looking for the wrong things in the wrong places. https://rumble.com/v6r4fgc-bird-flu-looking-for-the-wrong-things-in-all-the-wrong-places.html
Up until the advent in 2020 of mRNA gene therapy and the previous definition of vaccine, throughout my 60 odd years on the planet, if I came in contact with a viral infection it was understood that antibiotics were not effective. However, after having a viral infection my immune system gained immunity to that particular virus. Many flu viruses over a lifetime to me seem to be a good example. It boggles the mind why any medical organization would declare something else to be better. Ostriches are another life form with an immune system that veterinarians and others would understand they confer immunity. What more do we need to understand. Let the birds live if we have the means to test and are proven that they are already immune. Duh!