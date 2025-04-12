There is a case before the Canadian Court for which a decision is pending. It focuses on ostriches. Why is this relevant to most people? Because it is weighing the validity of naturally acquired immunity and unique local/regional considerations versus adherence to policies dictated by a global health organization; specifically, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) that is headquartered in France. This case has implications for animal welfare, animal and human health security, food safety, accessibility to animal-derived products and foods, and the cost of eating.

I recommend that everyone do their own research into this case, including a review of recent shifts in opinions in the USA on WOAH’s stamping-out policy, which calls for the slaughter of every animal on a farm upon confirmation of even a single case of avian influenza, followed by repopulation of the farm with immunologically naive animals. Keep in mind that avian influenza is endemic in the wild bird population, which regularly crosses country and continental boundaries via migration.

If you would like to attend the case of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency versus Universal Ostrich Farms Inc., it will be heard in Canada’s Federal Court on April 15 and 16, 2025. Court starts at 10:00 a.m. pacific standard time (PST) and likely will end at ~4:00 p.m. PST each day. Here is the link:

https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_40CPTqOGTYC03EKIEkla6A