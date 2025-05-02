Background: Truths Triggering Backlash

In May 2021, I publicized truths about COVID-19 that were considered inconvenient and unacceptable at the time. I have had to live with egregious consequences of much of the world reacting vehemently to what are now readily accepted scientific truths that have been disseminated many times in the peer-reviewed scientific literature. This included things like myocarditis being associated with the modified RNA shots (I stated there might be a potential link at the time and encouraged research to be done on this), the spike protein having multiple mechanisms of toxicity that could be particularly problematic if distributed throughout the body via the circulatory system, etc.

The Backlash

Part of the fallout was being banished from my workspaces for ~3.5 years. I was only allowed access to my laboratory late this past January. And I am still dealing with the fallout and will be for a long time.

Light Shining In The Darkness

Having reflected upon these exceptional challenges, I want to use a piece of good news that I received today to highlight my thankfulness for members of my research team. My research team has been a bright shining jewel throughout a dark time in my life.

I just received notice today that my most recent manuscript has been published. It is an impactful paper that reports on a human study my team conducted regarding COVID-19. Specifically, we identified immunological biomarkers that could predict clinical outcomes of COVID-19 and, therefore, provide guidance for prognoses and inform clinical interventions.

This publication demonstrates remarkable productivity from what was a small seed grant. The peer review process proved to be long and arduous, but the fruit of my research team’s labour on this particular project has now been realized.

You can find the paper here.

Fulfilling My Commitment To The Public Under Extenuating Circumstances

For the past four years had a global defamation and harassment campaign waged against me, forcing me to live under threat of violence and other reprisals, including having to implement formal security precautions for my family. Despite this, I managed to publish forty-seven peer-reviewed scientific papers. This represents incredible productivity for an academic faculty member who had an overwhelming number of people actively and chronically work on destroying their career.

The only way I could accomplish this was with the help of my incredibly talented research team. They have proven to be remarkably resilient. They had the unique experience of having their advisor/supervisor physically segregated from them for ~3.5 years while bearing witness to relentless attacks on someone who merely spoke demonstrable truths out of sincere concern and to support informed consent and the precautionary principle.

Those Who Harassed Me Caused Bystander Harm

One of the students who authored this most recently published paper had the uniquely egregious experience of starting and finishing their graduate program with their supervisor never being able to be physically present in the workplace. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first student in the history of Canada that has had to endure such a scenario. Sadly, it was not the last as I ultimately had several trainees that were subjected to this highly unusual experience.

Young People That Help Me Maintain Hope In The Future

The members of my research team that stuck by my side (metaphorically speaking, because we were physically segregated) through these tumultuous years are truly remarkable people. I hope they can all find the courage and societal receptivity to conduct their future work with the utmost of integrity despite a global degradation of values. They are true gifts to the world and have the skills to effect substantial positive change in support of the well-being of others.

I maintained a high publication output over the past several years because of a dedication to serve the public through science. Most of my training was paid by taxpayers. Most of my salary and research funding has come from taxpayers. I feel it is my professional responsibility to serve the public to the best of my ability and with full transparency. All my public messaging has been in scientific service to taxpayers. I will forever stand by my record of work and can defend it with a mountain of primary scientific evidence should anyone still want to question it.

The ‘Great” Reset

But years of defamation, harassment, and segregation from my workplace has prevented me from being able to obtain grant funding and recruit new trainees for a period overlapping with five academic years. This has culminated in the near-complete implosion of my research program. I now find myself with physical access to a research space but in a poisoned work environment with a besmirched reputation, no funding and only one trainee remaining beyond this summer. I need to rebuild from scratch.

Actually, my scenario is worse than that of a new faculty member starting from scratch. A new faculty member is granted relief from teaching and service duties to focus on establishing a research program. They also have start-up funds, a clean slate when it comes to professional reputation, and a welcoming and supportive work environment. I wish I had these things while hitting the reset button.

My guess is that any given faculty member would tell you that it is a tough slog to get a research program off the ground and that it is something the vast majority would never want to repeat. Although I face extremely extenuating circumstances and a massive uphill battle, I will attempt to do this as part of my ongoing commitment to educate the next generation of critically thinking scientists of integrity.

Final Thoughts

My university benefits substantially from the publication I have linked in this article, alongside the other forty-seven. This productivity ranks well above average within my institution and these kinds of metrics buoy their reputation. I hope the administration will some day come to appreciate how incredibly difficult it was for me to maintain high-end productivity as a scientist while my career was imploding in tortuously slow fashion under their watch.

So, THANK YOU to my research team. You were my eyes, ears, hands, and feet on campus when I could not be there, and so much more. You are amazing people and the world is better because of scientists like you. I pray that you will have rewarding and productive lives moving forward. You deserve it.