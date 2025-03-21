People who dared to question the one-size-fits-all COVID-19 narrative were tormented. A peer-reviewed scientific paper that is ‘hot off the press’ in the Journal of Public Health and Emergency gives a voice to critically thinking health care workers. It is well worth the read. You can find the paper here.
Here is the full citation:
Chaufan C, Hemsing N, Moncrieffe R. “It isn’t about health, and it sure doesn’t care”: a qualitative exploration of healthcare workers’ lived experience of the policy of vaccination mandates in Ontario, Canada. J Public Health Emerg 2025;9:16. doi: 10.21037/jphe-25-13
And the key decision makers still maintain the lockdowns, mandates and propaganda was neccessary and beneficial and deny they did anything wrong or that anyone was harmed.
Only a Nuremberg style international tribunal and accounting will prevent it from happening again.
Dr Bridle, many thanks for passing this on. I too hope this paper gets a lot of attention... even in the present climate -- which nonetheless we are observing leaking its vital fluids from a thousand little holes.