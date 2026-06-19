A press release made in the United States earlier today is going ‘viral’ (pun intended) today. It was made by outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Yesterday she made a collection of government documents publicly available. The press release makes multiple accusations that suggest Dr. Anthony Fauci was critically involved in funding and promoting gain-of-function research that may have resulted in the creation of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) that resulted in the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic. The accusations also suggest that Fauci and others attempted to cover up their involvement and lied about it, encouraging a movement to censor and defame anyone who questioned the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 emerged naturally.

I want to make a few comments from the perspective of an immunologist and virologist that specializes in vaccinology who endeavours to be as objective as possible. First, the allegations remain unproven in court and some of the encompassing language is political. So, I encourage readers to investigate the evidence to facilitate their own informed decisions. The new evidence does not definitively prove the gain-of-function research directly created SARS-CoV-2. However, it adds substantially to the mountain of evidence that has been accumulating over the years. In totality, the evidence objectively favours the concept that the virus was created in a lab. Importantly, it erodes the concept that the virus occurred naturally by uncovering disconcerting behaviours that were used to prop up that hypothesis. There is no doubt that those who questioned the natural origin hypothesis had every right to do so, and the suppression of their voices wrongfully delayed this much-needed debate by years.

For your information, a link to Tulsi Gabbard’s press release can be found here.

And the documents in the binders that she refers to in the video can be found at the following three links:

Document set 1

Document set 2

Document set 3

I contend that the debate about the origin of SARS-CoV-2 can be used as one way to differentiate between real experts who practiced their craft with objectivity that should be a hallmark of a scientist versus those who self-proclaimed themselves to be ‘experts’ in combatting ‘misinformation’ while infusing science with politics and other subjectivity. The latter group stifled debate about legitimate questions that are supported by the weight of the evidence. Those who propped up a hypothesis that was founded, in part, on alleged lies and defended through censorship and defamation of dissenters had their careers blossom. In stark contrast, those who dissented based on objective and weighty evidence had their reputations and careers irreparably harmed. Shame on the public health systems that allowed this to happen.

For more detailed discussions of this news, I recommend reading the following Substack articles:

DNI: Press Release: Never-before-seen Communications and Documents Exposing How Dr. Fauci and the Deep State Lied

Manufactured Consensus: Part II: An Analysis of the New Evidence Fauci Manipulated Intelligence and Lied to Congress