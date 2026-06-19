COVID Chronicles

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Elizabeth Faraone's avatar
Elizabeth Faraone
Jun 19

We can always count on you, Dr. Bridle, for uncensored truth and objectivity. You are a blessing to this world and are doing God’s work, despite personal hardship and defamation no scientist should have to endure. You have changed the world.

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Robin Francis's avatar
Robin Francis
Jun 19Edited

Not sure when those who opposed these mandates and suffered due to job loss etc. will find justice. Truth is coming out slowly..I trust that there will be a day when those who opposed tyranny will be vindicated.

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