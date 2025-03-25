A peer-reviewed paper that has just been published reports on discrimination against people who disagreed with the concept of mandating COVID-19 shots. It validates the problem and quantifies its magnitude. The study did not include workplace discrimination (e.g., loss of employment), which the authors acknowledged was a substantial issue, and one that they plan to investigate and report on in the future.

A key take-home message from the authors is:

“Based on our quantitative observation of non-negligible state discrimination against “the unvaccinated”, formal political and/or judicial investigations should be forthcoming as part of sustainable post-pandemic recovery. To prevent similar developments in the future, human rights protections need to be broadened to include all creeds, beliefs, political opinions, and lifestyles well beyond limited lists of “grounds” for the prohibition of discrimination that are prevalent in many current human rights codes. In turn, public health should re-focus on respect for individual autonomy and voluntary participation.“

