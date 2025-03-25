Validation and Quantification of Discrimination of Those Who Disagreed With Mandated COVID-19 Shots
A peer-reviewed paper that has just been published reports on discrimination against people who disagreed with the concept of mandating COVID-19 shots. It validates the problem and quantifies its magnitude. The study did not include workplace discrimination (e.g., loss of employment), which the authors acknowledged was a substantial issue, and one that they plan to investigate and report on in the future.
A key take-home message from the authors is:
“Based on our quantitative observation of non-negligible state discrimination against “the unvaccinated”, formal political and/or judicial investigations should be forthcoming as part of sustainable post-pandemic recovery. To prevent similar developments in the future, human rights protections need to be broadened to include all creeds, beliefs, political opinions, and lifestyles well beyond limited lists of “grounds” for the prohibition of discrimination that are prevalent in many current human rights codes. In turn, public health should re-focus on respect for individual autonomy and voluntary participation.“
You can find the paper here.
And here is the full citation:
Rinner, C., Uda, M., & Manwell, L. (2025). A Global Index to Quantify Discrimination Resulting from COVID-19 Pandemic Response Policies. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 22(4), 467. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph22040467
Totally. And medals of courage should be given to the handful of decent doctors who stuck to their ethics. Bless you for all you've done.
Nice. You were and still are an excellent source of information during COVID . Thank you