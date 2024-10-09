I recently had the privilege of traveling to Tokyo, Japan. I was invited by members of the Japanese parliament to share my scientific concerns about the public rollout of a self-replicating mRNA ‘vaccine’ for COVID-19; also know as the replicon ‘vaccine’. The foundational science for this technology is more complex than the first-generation modified RNA shots, and it comes with new concerns.

A world-wide moratorium should be placed on the first generation shots since a plethora of scientific and manufacturing issues have emerged over the past few years. So, it goes without saying that the self-replicating mRNA shots should not be made available for public use. A risk-benefit analysis simply does not justify it. However, the purpose of this article is not to address this issue in detail.

Instead, I want to share the story of a pastor and his band that I met in Japan. I got a front row seat at a public rally to watch the band “Heavenese” perform. These are remarkable people. Their lead singer is Pastor Marré Ishii. His wife is also a lead vocal with the band and there are ten other members, plus a fabulous supporting crew. With less than 1% of the Japanese population claiming to be members of the Christian faith, this group has proven to be a beacon of light in Japan, especially over the past several years.

Pastor Marré and his group have been outspoken in their efforts to protect people, especially children from unscientific, harmful public health policies. The result is that they have been the focus of censorship and defamation efforts. Much of this has been led by those claiming to be combatants of ‘misinformation’. I have been saddened to witness that the exact same draconian playbook that was rolled out in North America over the past four years has also been unveiled in every other country I have visited, now including Japan on the other side of the globe.

But, my spirit is buoyed by those in each country that stand against those trying to suppress truth and freedom. Pastor Marré started a school for children who were denied an education as a result of not taking COVID-19 shots. Many of these children also perform as dancers as part of the band. Heavenese stepped in to protect children when far too many adults were causing them harm and many others were turning a blind eye.

Heavenese has their own YouTube channel and their manager asked if I would be willing to be interviewed. I was more than happy to do so. It can be found at this link (time stamp: 39:47-44:55). I was entertained by their sound-over to cover-up a term that I used several times; a sad requirement to avoid censorship in these days when some truths are no longer encompassed by the concept of free speech. I mentioned the example of the horrid treatment of Canada’s precious Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

I put Pastor Pawlowski and Pastor Marré in touch with one another. Each pastor reminds me of the other in the sense that they share a passion for promotion of the truth and God-given freedoms. I was pleased to hear that Pastor Pawlowski will be interviewed in the near future for an upcoming episode on the Heavenese YouTube channel. Interestingly, Heavenese carried news of Pastor Pawlowski’s wrongful arrest several years ago.

I instantly loved the music of Heavenese. Even though most of their lyrics are in Japanese, I felt a strong spiritual connection to the emotions expressed through their songs. I looked up one of the songs that I heard live and would like to share it with you. It is called “Innocent Man” and is dedicated to a “5th grade boy who died after being forced to run several kilometers while masked and to his family”. It “is also dedicated to those who lost their lives due to the medical tyranny imposed all in the name of a pandemic, those who are still suffering, the courageous boys and girls who stood up against the absurdity, and all the others who have not given up on their ideals”. You can listen to the song here.

May the world’s churches that wrongfully allowed public health and government officials to sow division and segregation within their congregations learn from the examples of Pastors Marré and Pawlowski; two men on opposite sides of the earth with a shared passion to place God and His children ahead of nefarious politics.