I am proud to have been given an opportunity to share important and shocking truths about deceits committed by health agencies in a chapter of this new book…
I am honoured to stand alongside these other authors of integrity and courage…
The book can be purchased through Amazon at these links:
Here are social media posts promoting the book (please check out the video that is embedded in these posts, and feel free to contribute to the conversations that are happening)…
Royalties from book sales are being donated to charitable organizations that defend the health of children, promote informed consent, and provide assistance to people suffering injuries caused by COVID-19 shots.
You might want to consider adding this plus the first edition of the book to your Christmas wish list…
COVID Chronicles is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We are incredibly honoured that Dr. Bridle is featured in this book. His essay is fascinating and a must read. Byram is one of the most courageous people and one of the earliest Canaries warning people. We are forever grateful for his contribution to humanity.
Wonderful to see you included in this new Canary book. Your contributions to exposing the harms of the COVID ideology makes you a giant among men. Thank you for all you do.