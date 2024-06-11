I have accepted an invitation to speak at an event in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on June 17th. It is called An Injection of Truth. I will be sharing my concerns about the recommended use of COVID-19 modified RNA shots in children. The opinions I will be providing are based on my expertise as a human health-focused vaccinologist. Further, these opinions are supported by the overall weight of the legitimate primary scientific evidence. I neither promote nor accept hearsay evidence.
A trailer for this event can be found here.
A promotional video can be found here.
Got my tickets. Thank you for coming to Calgary. It is going to be an eye opener for some.
Saw your interview on the Chris & Kerry show the other day... brilliant! Can't wait to see a recording of this upcoming event.
An article that might perhaps be of interest: https://substack.com/home/post/p-145076888
Thank you for all you do for the Public, and so sorry that the &%^$^#$*( criminals are putting you through these trials.
Cliché, but I do believe that one way or another, through God or a Universal Karma, your sacrifices will in one way or another be rewarded and you will be made whole.