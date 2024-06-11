I have accepted an invitation to speak at an event in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on June 17th. It is called An Injection of Truth. I will be sharing my concerns about the recommended use of COVID-19 modified RNA shots in children. The opinions I will be providing are based on my expertise as a human health-focused vaccinologist. Further, these opinions are supported by the overall weight of the legitimate primary scientific evidence. I neither promote nor accept hearsay evidence.

A trailer for this event can be found here.

A promotional video can be found here.