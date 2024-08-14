Two of my esteemed colleagues and I are proud to have developed an online course to make the complexities of immunology understandable for both health care professionals and health-conscious laypersons. The three of us have an incredibly strong track record of disseminating scientific truths over the past four years, even when herculean efforts were being made to suppress the truth.

Currently, many post-secondary institutions invest far too much time into teaching people what to think. Call it old-fashioned, but our primary mandate is to teach people how to think critically.

All three professors that teach this course have interdisciplinary training. Dr. Bonnie Mallard is an expert in immunology and genetics, including how these pertain to nutrition. Dr. Niel Karrow is an expert in immunology and toxicology, including how these pertain to nutrition. And I have expertise in immunology, virology, and cancer biology.

All three of us are founders of ImmunoCeutica where we are all about “Empowering Immunity Naturally to Improve Health and Well-being”.

We have offered this course three times so far and it has filled up within days each time. The three professors who teach the course absolutely love the real-time Question & Answer sessions, of which there are a total of twenty, including two that all three professors attend! This is when people get to freely ask questions about the topics being covered, followed by open questions about issues of broader interest. We often learn as much from the students during these sessions as they do from us.

“Immunology” sounds complicated and it is when taught by people who refuse to break the scientific verbiage down into digestible chunks. At ImmunoCeutica we extract immunology from the hallowed halls of the ivory towers of academia and make it available to the public. If you don’t understand what a health professional or scientist is saying to you, the fault lies with them, not you; and you should feel free to ask questions until you have a full understanding (and that includes us at ImmunoCeutica; we crave feedback in this area). Every expert should be able to make their trade understandable. I sure am glad that my automotive mechanic can do that for me!

Knowledge is power. And more than ever we all need knowledge to navigate the prolific amount of mis- and dis-information that circulates widely throughout the world. Knowledge and a willingness to seek truth can break through propaganda.

Students who have taken this course in the past have raved about how much they enjoy being part of a like-minded community. All of us have been thrilled to be able to learn from one another in an environment that is stripped of judgement and where people are not programmed to be emotionally triggered. Importantly, many previous students have excitedly shared with us that public ‘doctor talks’ are far more accessible to them now that they understand what a lot of the medical lingo means. It has also enabled them to more effectively self-educate about safeguarding their health and that of their families and friends.

This represents the final offering for our introductory course, which will start in September. Beyond that, we will offer a follow-up course that builds on these concepts. So, please consider registering and/or passing this information on to others. We have had students from all around the world take the course; there are no geographical barriers. The only caveat is that the course is taught in English.

I sincerely hope to see you and chat with you in the upcoming Q&A sessions.