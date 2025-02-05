Jeffrey Rath is a lawyer in Alberta. He is incredibly well-informed when it comes to issues related to COVID-19. Since Alberta’s report on the response to the declaration of a pandemic was released, legacy media has paraded out propaganda piece after propaganda piece while denying people like me (who contributed to the report) to have a voice at the table. Legacy media’s coverage has been anything but fair and balanced and fact-based. I suspect they won’t interview me because they would have to deal with some facts. Well, lawyer Jeffrey Rath has just written a great piece calling out some of this propaganda. WARNING: if anyone reading this is an emotionally-triggered ‘fact-checker’, beware, the following article is loaded with verifiable facts…

Here is the link.

…for some reason, you won’t get this kind of highly informed, truthful content in the current legacy media.

Jeffrey writes a lot of well-informed articles that are well-worth reading.