For the past four years I have been heavily involved in public discussions of COVID-19-related science. There is no question that the level of politicization, controversy, and sometimes outright nefariousness surrounding these discussions has been sky-high. Many people have been and remain operating on emotional hair-triggers. Massive harms could have been avoided if people would have remained focused on attacking the message, not the messenger.

Personally, I want to make it abundantly clear that I condemn the use of ad hominem attacks and threats ON BOTH SIDES of ‘disagreements’. I almost said “debates”, but healthy scientific discourse has been discouraged for a few years. Defamation, name-calling, applying labels to people, etc., detract from the progress of science.

Messages derived from objective, valid, primary evidence are strongest when they stand on their own.

Whenever I point the public to documented truths or provide honest answers to questions there are people that respond with ad hominem attacks or even by intentionally misrepresenting facts or sharing only half-truths about me; and sometimes by nefarious and even potentially criminal means. Never do I need, nor want others to respond in-kind on my behalf.

I view everyone as inherently and equally valuable human beings that have unique gifts for the purpose of serving others. There are no ‘elites’ nor a subset of ‘very important persons’ in my world. In my world, everyone is a VIP. I have agape love even for those who wish to harm or silence me. I do, however, support justice and do my part to try to combat wrongs.

I contend that I and many of my compatriots have been subjected to egregious wrongs over the past four years. But I have little control over the processes governing justice. I even have to accept that there might not ever be earthly justice for some of the wrongs that have been committed. What is under my control is the intent to relay truth by clearly articulating message-focused facts while maintaining love and respect for all people involved.

With the hope of promoting universal decorum when discussing science,

Byram