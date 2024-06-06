Something positive has happened in the world of science. The FLCCC Alliance has just announced their launch of a new medical journal.

It is called the Journal of the FLCCC Alliance and “will publish crucial scientific research and insights from leading experts worldwide, and cover critical, often-under-reported topics of growing concern in the medical community.”

This new journal “will advance unbiased, high-quality medical knowledge and evidence-based resources” and “will not accept funding from pharmaceutical companies or governmental agencies” [emphasis is mine]. Many people would be aghast if they knew how many medical journals accept massive amounts of advertising dollars from big pharma, which has proven to be an unmanageable conflict of interest.

Most importantly, “In an era where impartiality in medical publications is often clouded by significant bias and conflicts of interest, the Journal of the FLCCC Alliance will stand as an ethical force of independence and objectivity—uninfluenced by corporate interests or public health agency agendas.”

As a researcher who has published extensively in the peer-reviewed scientific literature throughout the declared pandemic, I can verify the need for new journals with ethical standards. I have directly experienced the coercion of the peer review process, including from a journal editor, to modify wording to dampen the impact of concerns on the global narrative that was pushed about COVID-19. Failure to comply would mean rejection and, therefore, an inability to get important raw data into the public forum.

Let me give you one example that was brought to my attention by my international colleague, Dr. Maarten Fornerod, who is an expert in molecular medicine and nanobiology at Erasmus MC in the Netherlands…

Censorship of Science Due to Politics

A paper was recently published entitled, “The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds and modulates estrogen receptors”. Here is the citation:

Solis O, Beccari AR, Iaconis D, Talarico C, Ruiz-Bedoya CA, Nwachukwu JC, Cimini A, Castelli V, Bertini R, Montopoli M, Cocetta V, Borocci S, Prandi IG, Flavahan K, Bahr M, Napiorkowski A, Chillemi G, Ooka M, Yang X, Zhang S, Xia M, Zheng W, Bonaventura J, Pomper MG, Hooper JE, Morales M, Rosenberg AZ, Nettles KW, Jain SK, Allegretti M, Michaelides M. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds and modulates estrogen receptors. Sci Adv. 2022 Dec 2;8(48):eadd4150. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.add4150. Epub 2022 Nov 30. PMID: 36449624; PMCID: PMC9710872.

This paper is important because, as the title implies, it shows that the spike protein from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-CoronaVirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) can bind to an estrogen receptor. This is the latest bioactivity (of many) of the spike protein to be identified; one that has important potential implications for causing harm in the body. This biology could be relevant for people who suffer moderate to severe COVID-19 (the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 in a subset of people that get infected). However, it also has obvious implications for people who receive COVID-19 shots, because they get a person’s cells to manufacture the spike protein throughout their body.

In fact, for most people, this novel biology likely has more severe implications for those getting the shots because the jabs ensure distribution of the spike protein throughout the body, including the lungs, which were a focus of the published study. In contrast, the current circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 are mostly limited to infecting the upper airways of most people.

The authors of this paper knew this to be true and tried to provide a warning similar to what I just stated. But they were censored as part of the publication process. Do you want to see it with your own eyes? Here is the conclusion from the official published version of the paper…

“In conclusion, we report novel interactions between the SARS-CoV-2 S and ERα that may have important therapeutic implications for COVID-19. Our results also highlight the use of multimodal PET/CT imaging and the Food and Drug Administration–approved [18F]FES radiopharmaceutical as a translational approach and biomarker for the longitudinal assessment of COVID-19 lung pathology.” -official published version-

Here is the conclusion from the pre-print version of the paper…

“In conclusion, we report novel interactions between the SARS-CoV-2 S and ERα that may have important therapeutic implications for COVID-19. Our results also highlight the use of multimodal PET/CT imaging and the FDA-approved [18F]FES radiopharmaceutical as a translational approach and biomarker for the longitudinal assessment of COVID-19 lung pathology. Finally, we propose that tissue-specific dysregulation of ER activity should be considered in the design of S-based vaccines.“ -pre-print version-

…note that the authors were forced to remove the last sentence from the paragraph; the one that warned about this harmful biology being potentially relevant to vaccines that introduce the spike protein into the body! But that would challenge the ‘safe and effective’ mantra.

Shame on journals, reviewers, and editors that are actively promoting censorship of logical, relevant, and incredibly important scientific discourse. Scientists lacking integrity then take these papers and mislead the lay public, including judges in courts, to think there are no concerns about shot-induced spike proteins. They stand in our courts and say things like ‘hey, the authors of the paper didn’t raise concerns about the shots, so why should we listen to people like Dr. Bridle?!?’.

This is why new journals with ethical standards are needed!