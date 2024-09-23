I am proud to be an invited speaker at the International Crisis Summit 6, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan over this coming week. I will be attending as a senior international fellow in virology and immunology for the FrontLine COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, who is sponsoring my travel. And I am always proud to represent the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance (currently transitioning its name from the Canadian COVID Care Alliance to broaden its impact), and to represent my new company ImmunoCeutica as we work to improve immunity naturally through immunoceutical-focused Research, Education, Services, and Products (think RESP).

The summit will feature speakers from around the globe that have proven to be genuine subject matter experts that demonstrated courage and integrity in the face of overwhelming pressures to force the entire world to accept a singular, highly flawed narrative. This event will help people take control of their own health and will promote the restoration of integrity and transparency in medicine.

Personally, I will be showing the world how big pharma colluded with health regulators to deceive the public about many aspects of modified RNA vaccine technology. If I did the math correctly (a 13-hour time difference), my presentations will be at the following local times based on where I live in the Eastern Standard Time zone…

Wednesday September 25 at 12:50 am EST (sorry!): A short oral presentation (no slides) to stimulate questions at a media conference. I will share an example of a Canadian provincial regulatory agency hiding data showing the modified RNA vaccines for COVID-19 were accruing serious adverse events at 16-times the rate of flu shots on a per-dose basis using the same passive reporting system. These public health experts also reduced the total number of serious adverse events by more than 80% when they went public with the data by changing their definition of a serious adverse event. Wednesday September 25 at 10:45 pm EST: I will be presenting in an all-day conference. Although my talk will only be ~12 minutes long, I will be showing slides that are packed with data, including 86 primary scientific references, to support what I will be saying. I [sarcastically] apologize in advance to the self-proclaimed ‘combatants of misinformation’ for the overwhelming amount of scientific evidence that they will have to ignore to facilitate their ongoing smear campaign. I will be showing how nefarious the attempts were to cover up the disconcerting systemic biodistribution data that I shared with the world way back in May of 2021; a lot has come to light since then it makes the ‘misinformation gurus’ look extremely foolish. Look for my red tie; it belonged to my father-in-law who has passed away and I intend to wear it in honour of him. Thursday September 26 at 9:45 pm EST: I will be giving an oral presentation only (no slides) in the Japanese parliament. I will describe how Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada allowed pregnant and breastfeeding women to be mandated COVID-19 shots despite them never officially authorizing their use in this demographic. This is something these agencies have recently admitted only because they were pressed in parliament where the threat of legal liability became evident.

I look forward to being involved with several other events throughout the week.

Here is all the relevant information about the summit…

Streaming of talks is being offered for FREE, so everyone around the world can access the amazing content from this event!

Live Streaming:

www.internationalcovidsummit.com



If any issues or questions, contact:

internationalcovidsummit@gmail.com

The following dates and times are for Japan (JST [UTC+9], not EST):

SEPTEMBER 25, 2024

TRUNK HOTEL: KEYAKI CONFERENCE ROOM

150-0001 Tokyo-to, 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, Japan

MEDIA CONFERENCE: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

- Welcome From The Organizers -

PANELS

1:00 PM

DR. RYAN COLE (USA)

DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA)

DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA)

PROFESSOR YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN)

DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA)

1:50 PM

DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA)

DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA)

DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA)

DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA)

DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA)

2:40 PM

MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA)

HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN)

MR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA)

DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY)

DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA)

3:30 PM

DR. DAVID BELL (USA)

DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA)

MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS (AUSTRALIA)

PROFESSOR MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN)

DR. MERYL NASS (USA)

4:20 PM

MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY)

DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO)

REV. DR. WAI-CHING LEE (SINGAPORE)

DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE)

MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO)

SEPTEMBER 26, 2024

SEIRYO KAIKAN

2-16-2 Nagatacho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo 100-0014

PUBLIC CONFERENCE: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

9:00 REGISTRATION

10:00 WELCOMING FROM THE ORGANIZERS

10:15 MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY) The Global Fight For Our Rights and Freedoms

10:30 MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) The ABC’s of Propaganda and Public Mind Control

10:45 DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY) The Censorship of Early Treatment and the Catastrophic Results

11:00 DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE)Censorship of Science During the COVID Era & its impact on Health

11:15 DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA) CDC : No Public Health Measure Controlled the Spread of the Pandemic

11:30 DR. DAVID BELL (USA) W.H.O. Pandemic Agenda: The Abandonment of Evidence-Based Medicine

11:45 DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA) Biodistribution of mRNA Vaccines, Components, Derivatives & Contaminants

12:00 DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA) The Mechanism of Covid-19 Vaccine Injury

12:15 DR SEIJI KOJIMA (JAPAN)Are Government Announcements During The Pandemic Worth Believing?

12:30 – 13:30 Lunch

13:30 DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA) Spike Protein & Microclots: Treatment of Long-COVID & Vaccine Injury

13:45 PROF. SHIGETOSHI SANO (JAPAN) Vaccine-Induced Dermatoses & Role of Spike Protein in Lesions

14:00 DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA) Covid-19 Vaccine & Turbo Cancer: Mechanisms & Treatment Options

14:15 DR. MIKI GIBO (JAPAN) Excess Cancer Deaths After Large-Scale Vaccination with mRNA Vaccine in Japan

14:30 DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA) Pfizer Clinical Trials: Death, Deceptions & Deletions That Misled the World

14:45 DR. RYAN COLE (USA) mRNA Vaccines and Health

15:00 DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA) Years In Review: VAERS, Modified MRNA Findings, DNA, GMO’s

15:15 PROF. YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN) Covid-19 Antibodies

15:30 DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA) Were The Covid-19 Shots Legal?

15:45 MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS The Australian Case VS Pfizer and Moderna in Federal Court

16:00 DR. MERYL NASS (USA) The War on Food and Agriculture

16:15 DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) The RKI Files

16:30 DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO) Biopolitics

16:45 MR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA) The Politics of Compliance – Directing Global Evolution

17:00 HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN) Replicon RNA Vaccine is the 3rd Atomic Bomb Dropped On The Japanese

17:15 REV. DR WAI-CHING LEE (SINGAPORE) Navigating Through These Changing Times As Leaders

17:30 MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO) Rights and Freedoms

17:45 DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Psychological and Cognitive Warfare on Citizens and The Future

18:00 DR. MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN) (Lessons Learned and Moving Forward)

SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, Large Hall (KOUDOU) 1F

1-7-1 Nagatacho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo 100-0014, Japan

JAPANESE PARLIAMENT SESSION: 9:30AM - 5:00PM

Actionable Solutions

9:00 REGISTRATION

9:30 WELCOME FROM THE ORGANIZERS AND INTRODUCTION by MP Ryuhei Kawada

9:45 MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY) Rebuilding Democracy

10:00 MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO) Championing Global Freedom: Upholding Human Rights and Sovereignty

10:15 MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS(AUSTRALIA) Justice: Australian Federal Case vs Pfizer & Moderna

10:30 DR. DAVID BELL (USA) Reclaiming Evidence-Based Medicine in the Face of W.H.O.’s Agenda

10:45 DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA) Ensuring Safety by Understanding mRNA Vaccines

11:00 MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) Save Japan and The World From Weaponized Propaganda

11:15 DR. RYAN COLE (USA) Mrna Vaccines and Your Health: Solutions for Today’s Challenges

11:30 DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO) Biopolitiks: Strategies for Balancing Public Health & Individual Rights

11:45 DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA) Rebuilding Trust: Ensuring Transparency in Clinical Trials After Pfizer’s Failures

12:00 DR. MIKI GIBO (JAPAN) Data Review Exploring Excess Cancer Deaths Post Vaccination in Japan

12:15 – 13:00 Lunch

13:00 DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA) mRNA Vaccinated Children and Cancer

13:15 PROFESSOR SHIGETOSHI SANO (JAPAN) Understanding Dermatoses and Spike Protein-Linked Lesions

13:30 DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA) Unraveling the Mechanism To Address COVID-19 Vaccine Injury

13:45 PROFESSOR YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN) Advancing Public Health: The Role of Antibody Research

14:00 DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA) Targeting Spike Protein & Microclots Effective Treatments for Vaccine Injury

14:15 DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA): The Legality of the Covid19 Vaccines and Solutions

14:30 DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY) The Dangers of Censorship In Medicine

14:45 DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE) Autoimmune Inflammatory Reactions Caused By COVID-19 Genetic Vaccines

15:00 DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA) Problems And Harms Associated With Novel Injection Methodologies

15:15 DR SEIJI KOJIMA (JAPAN) Ensuring Accuracy: Trustworthy Government Announcements During Health Crises

15:30 HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN): Our Major Concern is Evil Globalists Plan

15:45 DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) Avoiding The Dangers Of Politics In Science

16:00 DR. MERYL NASS (USA) Securing Our Future: Strategies to Combat the War on Food and Agriculture

16:15 DR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA) Guiding Global Progress: Balancing Compliance & Autonomy in Global Evolution

16:30 DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Building Resilience: Countering Psychological Warfare for a Secure Future

16:45 DR. MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN) Closing Statements and Conclusions

Closing remarks by MP Kazuhiro Haraguchi

PRESS CONFERENCE: 5:00PM – 6:00PM

SEPTEMBER 28, 2024

THE TOKYO RINKAI PARK

3 CHROME-8-35 ARIAKE, KOTO CITY, TOKYO 135-0063, JAPAN

RALLY: 10:00AM – 2:00PM

International Crisis Summit PRESENTATIONS: 1:00PM – 2:00PM

COMMENCEMENT OF MARCH: 2:00PM

10:00AM – 1:00 PM

Hosted by

National Movement to Protect Lives from the WHO

1:00PM – 2:00PM ICS PRESENTATIONS

MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) Recognizing and Navigating Propaganda

DR. RYAN COLE (USA) Medical Rights

DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ(MEXICO)- Freedom

DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA) Covid And Medical Tyranny

DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) The Dangers Of Politics In Science

MR. JOHN KAGE (BRAZIL) A Samurai’s Fight For Freedom

DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Looking Forward

DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE) Remember the Hippocratic Oath: "I will do no harm”

MR. PIETRO STRAMEZZI (ITALY) Empowering our Youth To Create Change

The ICS 6 Japanese X accounts that are advertising this event surpassed 1 MILLION hits over 1.5 weeks ago! …but there are efforts by those who don’t believe in academic freedom and freedom of speech to slow this down.

So, please share this information far and wide to keep this incredible momentum going!