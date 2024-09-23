I Will Be Presenting in the Japanese Parliament this Week
International Crisis Summit 6, Tokyo Japan
I am proud to be an invited speaker at the International Crisis Summit 6, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan over this coming week. I will be attending as a senior international fellow in virology and immunology for the FrontLine COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, who is sponsoring my travel. And I am always proud to represent the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance (currently transitioning its name from the Canadian COVID Care Alliance to broaden its impact), and to represent my new company ImmunoCeutica as we work to improve immunity naturally through immunoceutical-focused Research, Education, Services, and Products (think RESP).
The summit will feature speakers from around the globe that have proven to be genuine subject matter experts that demonstrated courage and integrity in the face of overwhelming pressures to force the entire world to accept a singular, highly flawed narrative. This event will help people take control of their own health and will promote the restoration of integrity and transparency in medicine.
COVID Chronicles is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Personally, I will be showing the world how big pharma colluded with health regulators to deceive the public about many aspects of modified RNA vaccine technology. If I did the math correctly (a 13-hour time difference), my presentations will be at the following local times based on where I live in the Eastern Standard Time zone…
Wednesday September 25 at 12:50 am EST (sorry!): A short oral presentation (no slides) to stimulate questions at a media conference. I will share an example of a Canadian provincial regulatory agency hiding data showing the modified RNA vaccines for COVID-19 were accruing serious adverse events at 16-times the rate of flu shots on a per-dose basis using the same passive reporting system. These public health experts also reduced the total number of serious adverse events by more than 80% when they went public with the data by changing their definition of a serious adverse event.
Wednesday September 25 at 10:45 pm EST: I will be presenting in an all-day conference. Although my talk will only be ~12 minutes long, I will be showing slides that are packed with data, including 86 primary scientific references, to support what I will be saying. I [sarcastically] apologize in advance to the self-proclaimed ‘combatants of misinformation’ for the overwhelming amount of scientific evidence that they will have to ignore to facilitate their ongoing smear campaign. I will be showing how nefarious the attempts were to cover up the disconcerting systemic biodistribution data that I shared with the world way back in May of 2021; a lot has come to light since then it makes the ‘misinformation gurus’ look extremely foolish. Look for my red tie; it belonged to my father-in-law who has passed away and I intend to wear it in honour of him.
Thursday September 26 at 9:45 pm EST: I will be giving an oral presentation only (no slides) in the Japanese parliament. I will describe how Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada allowed pregnant and breastfeeding women to be mandated COVID-19 shots despite them never officially authorizing their use in this demographic. This is something these agencies have recently admitted only because they were pressed in parliament where the threat of legal liability became evident.
I look forward to being involved with several other events throughout the week.
Here is all the relevant information about the summit…
Streaming of talks is being offered for FREE, so everyone around the world can access the amazing content from this event!
However, donations are greatly appreciated to help cover essential costs like:
Speakers’ travel expenses (mine are already covered, thanks to the FLCCC Alliance)
Event venues
Media production expenses
These contributions will ensure that International Crisis Summit 6 goes viral and reaches even more people!
Live Streaming:
www.internationalcovidsummit.com
If any issues or questions, contact:
internationalcovidsummit@gmail.com
The following dates and times are for Japan (JST [UTC+9], not EST):
SEPTEMBER 25, 2024
TRUNK HOTEL: KEYAKI CONFERENCE ROOM
150-0001 Tokyo-to, 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, Japan
MEDIA CONFERENCE: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Welcome From The Organizers -
PANELS
1:00 PM
DR. RYAN COLE (USA)
DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA)
DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA)
PROFESSOR YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN)
DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA)
1:50 PM
DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA)
DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA)
DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA)
DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA)
DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA)
2:40 PM
MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA)
HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN)
MR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA)
DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY)
DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA)
3:30 PM
DR. DAVID BELL (USA)
DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA)
MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS (AUSTRALIA)
PROFESSOR MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN)
DR. MERYL NASS (USA)
4:20 PM
MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY)
DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO)
REV. DR. WAI-CHING LEE (SINGAPORE)
DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE)
MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO)
SEPTEMBER 26, 2024
SEIRYO KAIKAN
2-16-2 Nagatacho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo 100-0014
PUBLIC CONFERENCE: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
9:00 REGISTRATION
10:00 WELCOMING FROM THE ORGANIZERS
10:15 MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY) The Global Fight For Our Rights and Freedoms
10:30 MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) The ABC’s of Propaganda and Public Mind Control
10:45 DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY) The Censorship of Early Treatment and the Catastrophic Results
11:00 DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE)Censorship of Science During the COVID Era & its impact on Health
11:15 DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA) CDC : No Public Health Measure Controlled the Spread of the Pandemic
11:30 DR. DAVID BELL (USA) W.H.O. Pandemic Agenda: The Abandonment of Evidence-Based Medicine
11:45 DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA) Biodistribution of mRNA Vaccines, Components, Derivatives & Contaminants
12:00 DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA) The Mechanism of Covid-19 Vaccine Injury
12:15 DR SEIJI KOJIMA (JAPAN)Are Government Announcements During The Pandemic Worth Believing?
12:30 – 13:30 Lunch
13:30 DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA) Spike Protein & Microclots: Treatment of Long-COVID & Vaccine Injury
13:45 PROF. SHIGETOSHI SANO (JAPAN) Vaccine-Induced Dermatoses & Role of Spike Protein in Lesions
14:00 DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA) Covid-19 Vaccine & Turbo Cancer: Mechanisms & Treatment Options
14:15 DR. MIKI GIBO (JAPAN) Excess Cancer Deaths After Large-Scale Vaccination with mRNA Vaccine in Japan
14:30 DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA) Pfizer Clinical Trials: Death, Deceptions & Deletions That Misled the World
14:45 DR. RYAN COLE (USA) mRNA Vaccines and Health
15:00 DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA) Years In Review: VAERS, Modified MRNA Findings, DNA, GMO’s
15:15 PROF. YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN) Covid-19 Antibodies
15:30 DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA) Were The Covid-19 Shots Legal?
15:45 MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS The Australian Case VS Pfizer and Moderna in Federal Court
16:00 DR. MERYL NASS (USA) The War on Food and Agriculture
16:15 DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) The RKI Files
16:30 DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO) Biopolitics
16:45 MR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA) The Politics of Compliance – Directing Global Evolution
17:00 HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN) Replicon RNA Vaccine is the 3rd Atomic Bomb Dropped On The Japanese
17:15 REV. DR WAI-CHING LEE (SINGAPORE) Navigating Through These Changing Times As Leaders
17:30 MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO) Rights and Freedoms
17:45 DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Psychological and Cognitive Warfare on Citizens and The Future
18:00 DR. MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN) (Lessons Learned and Moving Forward)
SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, Large Hall (KOUDOU) 1F
1-7-1 Nagatacho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo 100-0014, Japan
JAPANESE PARLIAMENT SESSION: 9:30AM - 5:00PM
Actionable Solutions
9:00 REGISTRATION
9:30 WELCOME FROM THE ORGANIZERS AND INTRODUCTION by MP Ryuhei Kawada
9:45 MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY) Rebuilding Democracy
10:00 MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO) Championing Global Freedom: Upholding Human Rights and Sovereignty
10:15 MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS(AUSTRALIA) Justice: Australian Federal Case vs Pfizer & Moderna
10:30 DR. DAVID BELL (USA) Reclaiming Evidence-Based Medicine in the Face of W.H.O.’s Agenda
10:45 DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA) Ensuring Safety by Understanding mRNA Vaccines
11:00 MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) Save Japan and The World From Weaponized Propaganda
11:15 DR. RYAN COLE (USA) Mrna Vaccines and Your Health: Solutions for Today’s Challenges
11:30 DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO) Biopolitiks: Strategies for Balancing Public Health & Individual Rights
11:45 DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA) Rebuilding Trust: Ensuring Transparency in Clinical Trials After Pfizer’s Failures
12:00 DR. MIKI GIBO (JAPAN) Data Review Exploring Excess Cancer Deaths Post Vaccination in Japan
12:15 – 13:00 Lunch
13:00 DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA) mRNA Vaccinated Children and Cancer
13:15 PROFESSOR SHIGETOSHI SANO (JAPAN) Understanding Dermatoses and Spike Protein-Linked Lesions
13:30 DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA) Unraveling the Mechanism To Address COVID-19 Vaccine Injury
13:45 PROFESSOR YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN) Advancing Public Health: The Role of Antibody Research
14:00 DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA) Targeting Spike Protein & Microclots Effective Treatments for Vaccine Injury
14:15 DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA): The Legality of the Covid19 Vaccines and Solutions
14:30 DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY) The Dangers of Censorship In Medicine
14:45 DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE) Autoimmune Inflammatory Reactions Caused By COVID-19 Genetic Vaccines
15:00 DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA) Problems And Harms Associated With Novel Injection Methodologies
15:15 DR SEIJI KOJIMA (JAPAN) Ensuring Accuracy: Trustworthy Government Announcements During Health Crises
15:30 HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN): Our Major Concern is Evil Globalists Plan
15:45 DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) Avoiding The Dangers Of Politics In Science
16:00 DR. MERYL NASS (USA) Securing Our Future: Strategies to Combat the War on Food and Agriculture
16:15 DR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA) Guiding Global Progress: Balancing Compliance & Autonomy in Global Evolution
16:30 DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Building Resilience: Countering Psychological Warfare for a Secure Future
16:45 DR. MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN) Closing Statements and Conclusions
Closing remarks by MP Kazuhiro Haraguchi
PRESS CONFERENCE: 5:00PM – 6:00PM
SEPTEMBER 28, 2024
THE TOKYO RINKAI PARK
3 CHROME-8-35 ARIAKE, KOTO CITY, TOKYO 135-0063, JAPAN
RALLY: 10:00AM – 2:00PM
International Crisis Summit PRESENTATIONS: 1:00PM – 2:00PM
COMMENCEMENT OF MARCH: 2:00PM
10:00AM – 1:00 PM
Hosted by
National Movement to Protect Lives from the WHO
1:00PM – 2:00PM ICS PRESENTATIONS
MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) Recognizing and Navigating Propaganda
DR. RYAN COLE (USA) Medical Rights
DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ(MEXICO)- Freedom
DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA) Covid And Medical Tyranny
DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) The Dangers Of Politics In Science
MR. JOHN KAGE (BRAZIL) A Samurai’s Fight For Freedom
DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Looking Forward
DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE) Remember the Hippocratic Oath: "I will do no harm”
MR. PIETRO STRAMEZZI (ITALY) Empowering our Youth To Create Change
The ICS 6 Japanese X accounts that are advertising this event surpassed 1 MILLION hits over 1.5 weeks ago! …but there are efforts by those who don’t believe in academic freedom and freedom of speech to slow this down.
So, please share this information far and wide to keep this incredible momentum going!
Thank you, Dr. Bridle. Your voice is one of those that I I trust the most in this last, bewildering few years. I am very grateful for your ongoing work.
Keep it up Dr Bridle. I've seen you a couple times at events. I wish I could have a short chat with you one day. We have all these people wanting to help but we need some legitimacy from an experts for people to listen. Bhouleconstruction@hotmail.com