For anyone who may be interested, I will be giving a live interview tonight at 8:00 pm EST (6:00 pm MST). I will be on the Chris and Kerry Show. You can view the live podcast at this link. This is a lead-up to an event where I will be speaking in-person in Calgary, Alberta on June 17th, called “An Injection of Truth”. I will be sharing the science underpinning my concerns about using COVID-19 shots in children, which has been a consistent concern of mine for more than three years.

It has been two years, ten months, and five days (1,045 total days) since the administration of my employer, the University of Guelph, locked me out of my office and laboratory. I spoke truths about COVID-19 when much of the world was not ready to hear them. As the University of Guelph still expects me to work, I would like to have access to my work spaces. My administration keeps sharing their policy stating that I should feel valued in my workplace; I don’t. - B. Bridle -