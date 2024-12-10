I am proud to be the Chief Operating Officer for ImmunoCeutica. It is a grass-roots company focused on natural health products with immunological mechanisms of action, which are called “immunoceuticals”. The company was founded by a group of scientists when we found ourselves locked out of our own laboratories and lecture halls at a time when health-focused research and education should have been a top priority.

At ImmunoCeutica we emphasize the importance of making the complexities of immunology accessible to the public. An expert with good communication skills can make the intricacies of their trade understandable in lay terms. In the last several years we have seen an erosion of trustworthiness of health institutions. Much of this was hidden by caching messages in scientific verbiage typically reserved for keeping discussions limited to the ivory towers of academia. But when a growing number of ‘experts’ can no longer be trusted, it is essential that people be endowed with the ability to discern truth amongst the massive amount of health information. The best way to safeguard the principle of informed consent is to practice self-informed consent. ImmunoCeutica can educate you to the point where you can make optimal choices about personal health.

Introduction to Immunology

We designed an introductory immunology course that caters to people who have taken at least a high school-level biology course while simultaneously advancing the knowledge of medical professionals. We have offered this several times and it has proven to be popular. We have also received extremely positive feedback about it from alumni. My favourite part of the course is the live question and answer (Q&A) sessions that we have. The discussions are engaging and insightful and everyone feels comfortable contributing in an environment where respectful discussion of any opinions is welcomed in the absence of judgement and labeling.

Due to popular demand and because we are building more advanced courses, we will continue to offer our “Introduction to Immunology”. It is a great stand-alone course, plus it serves as a great foundation for future courses that we will offer. The next iteration of the introductory course begins next month (January 6, 2025). You can download a flyer with the relevant details here…

2025 Course Ad Intro To Immunology Winter 118KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The regular course fee was $599.00. However, for the January ‘25 iteration of the course, the fee has been reduced to only $349.00 and you can register at this link.

These are the lectures…

Introductory overview of the immune system: Cells, Organs, Genes and Micro-environments Innate and Adaptive Host Defense Mechanisms: Recognition of Danger Signals, Antibody and Cell-mediate Immunity, Immunological Memory Introduction to Infection and Immunity: SARS-CoV-2, Influenza, HIV-AIDS Stress and the immune system Introduction to immunotoxicology Including how it relates to SARS-CoV-2 Immunomodulation by Immunoceuticals Cancers and the Role of the Immune System: How the immune system prevents cancers from developing, shapes their development when they do grow, and how the immune system can be harnessed to treat cancers Making Sense of Alphabet Soup: The Immune Response to Viruses, From A to Z COVID-19 Shots as the Antithesis of an Ideal Vaccine: What an ideal vaccine looks like and how it works, contrasted with how COVID-19 modified RNA shots perform; also, the phenomenon of SARS-CoV-2 variants will be discussed

Professors Bonnie Mallard, Niel Karrow, and Byram Bridle teach lectures 1-3, 4-6, and 7-9, respectively. There are two Q&A sessions per lecture (i.e., six live Q&As with each professor), plus two wrap-up Q&A sessions with all three instructors. Some people have retaken the course just to access the twenty live Q&A sessions!

BRAND NEW COURSE OFFERING!

“Empowering Immunity Naturally: A Focus on Nutraceuticals & Alternative Therapies”

This course introduces nutritional immunology, focusing on the role of immunoceuticals such as selenium, calcium, and vitamins A, C, D, and K in supporting the immune system. We will also explore complementary strategies, including the application of low-level light therapy to enhance host defense and optimize immunological function. Additionally, we will examine the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic fields and discuss strategies for mitigating their impact on the immune system.

This course will be taught by professors Mallard, Karrow, and Bridle, but we are also pleased to introduce two guest lecturers…

Dr. Wendi Roscoe, PhD in Physiology, is a former Professor of physiology at Fanshawe College and former Research Associate at Western University, and has been a Natural Nutritionist for the last 20 years.

Dr. Thomas Ichim, PhD in Immunology and Stem Cell Biology, is President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio Inc.

Here is the flyer for the new course…

2024 Course Ad Ein Nutraceuticals 127KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The cost is $499.00 and registration can also be completed at this link.

These are the lectures:

A Brief Overview of the Immune System (Dr. Mallard) Immunoceuticals: Food and Drug Wars with an Emphasis on Vitamin D (Dr. Mallard) The use of Low-Level Light Therapy to Help Empower Immunity Naturally (Dr. Mallard) Understanding the Health Effects of Electromagnetic Fields on Human Physiology and the use of Key Nutrients to Mitigate their Impact, Including Mg, Herbs, CoQ10, and More (Dr. Roscoe) Immunoceuticals: The Role of Vitamin K2 and Supporting Immunoceuticals in Immunity (Dr. Karrow) Immunoceuticals: The Role of Selenium in Immunity (Dr. Karrow) Immunoceuticals: The Role of Vitamin C in Innate and Adaptive Immunity (Dr. Ichim) Immunoceuticals: The Role of Vitamin A and Other Carotenoids in Immunity (Dr. Bridle) Immunoceuticals: Prevention and Treatment of Cancers (Dr. Bridle)

There will be two Q&A sessions with each weekly lecture, plus two wrap-up Q&As in which all the instructors will participate.

Both courses include optional quizzes for those who want to track progress, as well as certificates upon successful completion.

Be informed.

Be healthy.

Naturally.