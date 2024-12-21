Byram Bridle Peel Police Identity Theft 4.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Three-and-a-half years ago I gave a radio interview in which I expressed concern about a potential link between Pfizer's COVID-19 shot and cases of myocarditis that were being identified at that time in young men in Israel. I postulated that the systemic biodistribution of the lipid nanoparticle carrier technology and known toxicity of the spike protein could be possible mechanistic links. Almost immediately thereafter a global campaign of harassment, defamation, and censorship was launched against me and it has not stopped.

Out of respect for legal processes I remained silent about many things that I experienced. Then, very recently, a member of the public stumbled upon a police report on a website that archives Canadian legal documents.

An award-winning journalist, Rodney Palmer, who formerly worked for mainstream media outlets like the CBC, obtained the police report and asked me and some of the other named individuals if we could help explain the content to the public. The resultant interview just got posted a few hours ago and you can listen to it here. I was disappointed to learn that others did not opt to provide explanations.

Please consider supporting Rodney Palmer, his awesome team, and their relatively new podcast known as Talk Nation Radio. They are about practicing journalism the good old-fashioned way and are on my list of trustworthy sources of news.

I can confirm the legitimacy of the police report and I can attest to large portions of its content. However, I had not seen this report prior to a member of the public bringing it to my attention. I certainly had no idea that it was in the public domain. I am not responsible for the report nor for it being in the public domain. Arguably, those who were alleged to have done wrong are responsible for the very existence of this report. If no wrongs were done, the report would not exist. As I have always maintained, I still claim that I was a victim of people who refused to accept the basic ground rule of free speech and academic freedom, which is to ‘attack the message, not the messenger’. I just saw this report for the first time a short while ago and even I was aghast by some of what I read.

Much of what I have experienced over the past several years has been cached within a “he said, she said”-type of scenario. In these situations, it can be difficult for third parties to ascertain who has been telling the truth. I have had to endure having many colleagues from around the world try to paint me as an academic who lost his way; that I somehow lost my ability to discern fact from fiction within my fields of expertise. Because there was so much propaganda pretending that a worldwide scientific consensus existed, many members of the public sided with the apparent majority of ‘experts’ who claimed that I and others like me were outliers and misinformers, and we were treated like pariahs deserving of ridicule, hatred, and punishment. Rather than being recognized as an alleged victim, I was banished from my workplace, and my academic research and teaching programs were destroyed.

This report, written under oath, provides an objective assessment from a law enforcement agency of what went on behind the scenes in 2021. The evidence can speak for itself and allows the public to formulate their own truly informed opinions.

I still hold no ill will towards the people that allegedly did this to me. But I do condemn the alleged actions. I wish they would have focused on the scientific content of messages and avoided ad hominin attacks because the harm has been massive and some of it will be permanent.