This past weekend, I attended a viewing of the documentary movie entitled “Why Can’t We Talk About This?“. I recommend seeing it. It highlights issues experienced by those who have suffered injuries from the COVID-19 shots, with an emphasis on one man’s serious and progressing health issues.

Sadly, most of those who were coerced into taking the shots and then suffered injuries have found themselves as living testaments against a highly politicized narrative. The result is that their stories are usually censored by the narrative pushers, which includes state-funded media. Many physicians don’t know how to deal with these injuries because they either refuse to consider the possibility of COVID-19 shots causing harms, or, even if they are willing to stretch their minds in this direction, there has been an unwillingness to invest into research to understand the novel mechanisms of harm and how to potentially stop or reverse them.

It is also proving to be a nightmare for those injured by the COVID-19 shots to access funds that were apparently set aside for this purpose. So far, most of the money has gone into the coffers of an accounting firm that is inexperienced with medical programs. They were curiously selected to administer the program in Canada and have apparently gobbled up the lion’s share of funds to date.

After the film viewing I had an opportunity to participate in an open question and answer session. Real experts that have nothing to hide don’t fear being asked whatever questions may arise from a public audience.

Tamara Ugolini from Rebel News was there. She gave me an opportunity to share (actually, show) very important information that all pregnant and breastfeeding Moms should know about COVID-19 shots; that is, if anyone cares about informed consent. Thank you, Tamara, for giving a scientist an opportunity to show a broad array of primary evidence underpinning legitimate concerns about the shots. You can see the interview at this link. It is a great example of how a real reporter plies their trade.

This is a video that people should be able to share with friends and family members who hold different opinions about COVID-19 shots. It is simply an objective perusal of facts that were excluded from the public narrative. People were told to trust the health regulatory agencies, so they should be willing to view the data these agencies had in-hand and see what they did with the information.

Are there any obstetricians or gynecologists who, after seeing this video, would like to still defend pushing these shots on pregnant and lactating women while failing to disclose these data? If so, what is your rationale?

‘Fact’-checkers: if you disagree with any of the concerns that were expressed, let’s chat.

CBC and CTV News: would you be willing to have me sit down and do a similar interview with one of your reporters, with the data shown on camera? If not, why? It is your viewers who most need to see these data.

Why Can’t We Talk About This?