Updated Aug. 9 @ 1:15 pm: The link was not working when cut and pasted into a browser. This issue has been fixed.

Personally, my talk focuses on scientific integrity, with an emphasis on COVID-19 to provide stunning examples of how far off the mark public health professionals have been. I will also discuss the importance of vitamin D for empowering immunity naturally.

Here is the link to register for the event:

https://freedomfamilyandfinances.com/optin-7849?am_id=byram3125

This FREE event will run from Saturday, August 10th to Monday August 12th, with different sets of videos being sent to you each day. The videos will be free from 10am to 6pm (MST) each day.

Kudos to Jennifer Fraser for organizing this and providing it for free. The amount of time and energy that she invested is astounding!

Here are the speakers:

And here is the sequence of interviews:

Day 1 (Sat. Aug. 10) Speakers:

Kim Moody

Malcolm Saunders

Dr. Gordon Neufeld

Donald Lee

Mandy Trapp

Rob Driscoll

Dr. Byram Bridle

Bonus: Wellness Hub YYC

Day 2 (Sun. Aug. 11) Speakers:

Brett Oland

Sascha Kalivoda

Jason Christoff

Jonathan Baynes

Sarah Choujounian

Jesse Fraser

Dr. Bob Dickson

Bonus: Lindsay Brandon

Day 3 (Mon. Aug. 12) Speakers: