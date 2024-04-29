It has been two years, nine months, and six days (1,009 total days) since the administration of my employer, the University of Guelph, locked me out of my office and laboratory. I spoke truths about COVID-19 when much of the world was not ready to hear them. As the University of Guelph still expects me to work, I would like to have access to my work spaces. My administration keeps sharing their policy stating that I should feel valued in my workplace; I don’t. - B. Bridle -

France will be hosting the “Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation” on June 20, 2024.

Despite the modern world of medicine loving their word salads, I never would have envisioned that we would start talking about vaccines in the context of sovereignty. As a vaccinologist, I apologize to the world. Let me assure you, there a few of us that have not lost our minds; but woefully few it seems. I have tried to promote the maintenance of some sense of sanity in my field of expertise over the past few years, but it has proven to be an impossibility. I can assure everyone that the rapidly growing distrust of my field is well-warranted.

I am an embarrassed vaccinologist.