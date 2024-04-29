It has been two years, nine months, and six days (1,009 total days) since the administration of my employer, the University of Guelph, locked me out of my office and laboratory. I spoke truths about COVID-19 when much of the world was not ready to hear them. As the University of Guelph still expects me to work, I would like to have access to my work spaces. My administration keeps sharing their policy stating that I should feel valued in my workplace; I don’t.
- B. Bridle -
France will be hosting the “Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation” on June 20, 2024.
Despite the modern world of medicine loving their word salads, I never would have envisioned that we would start talking about vaccines in the context of sovereignty. As a vaccinologist, I apologize to the world. Let me assure you, there a few of us that have not lost our minds; but woefully few it seems. I have tried to promote the maintenance of some sense of sanity in my field of expertise over the past few years, but it has proven to be an impossibility. I can assure everyone that the rapidly growing distrust of my field is well-warranted.
I am an embarrassed vaccinologist.
As a sane father and engineer, I could not be more proud of you as a scientist and an ethical human being. Truth leads us to uncomfortable places, but go we must.
You have many behind you wanting you to know that your actions are appreciated and we look at the bravery that it takes to take the right position, as uncomfortable as it may be! You will have the last laugh, howbeit not really anything to laugh about. Thanks for taking the hit for the truth, you can sleep soundly at night knowing you did your best to communicate the truth.