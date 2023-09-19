It has been two years one month and 27 days since the administration of my employer, the University of Guelph, banned me from accessing my office and laboratory. - B. Bridle -

I respect everyone who has been standing up since early in the declared COVID-19 pandemic to combat legitimate misinformation. I do not like getting involved in personal issues. I prefer to stay in the narrow lane that is paved with scientific data. However, I have witnessed ongoing defamation of a great man. And it is coming from both sides of the COVID-19 narrative. If I felt it was warranted based on the evidence, I would not wade into these waters. I do so with the best of intents, which is to stand alongside those that I firmly believe share my goal of promoting scientific truths. In no way do I intend to take sides or offend anyone. My goal here is simply to provide scientific evidence.

I first met Dr. Robert Malone shortly after I publicized Pfizer’s biodistribution data for their modified (mod) RNA-based COVID-19 shots, alongside concerns that they might be linked to myocarditis and that the spike protein could have toxic effects if it were to get distributed throughout the body. It was a watershed moment for me. And I believe it was for Dr. Malone as well.

Dr. Malone is the inventor of foundational technology that was ultimately used by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to make their modRNA-based COVID-19 shots. This technology was not working well for its originally intended purpose, which was for gene therapy. Among other things, it attracted too much attention from the immune system. That is a bad thing for a gene therapy. So, Dr. Malone postulated that this bad thing might be turned into a ‘good thing’ by harnessing the potential of mRNA to stimulate the immune system in the context of vaccination. It was a transformative leap of logic that he should be credited for. The problem is that others took this idea and ran with it. Actually, they didn’t just run with it, they flew with it at ‘warp speed’. They did it without listening to the advice of Dr. Malone with respect to how to carry it forward. And here we are today with modRNA shots that don’t come remotely close to being ideal vaccines. Nor are they nearly as safe as the nauseating ‘safe and effective’ mantra implies.

I recently posted an article highlighting my excitement about being able speak alongside Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Jill Glasspool-Malone in Toronto. To my shock and dismay, many of the comments were incredibly negative and directed against Dr. Malone. I was contacted by integrity journalist Glen Jung from Bright Light News, who had invited me to speak. He was also surprised to receive so many negative comments. He asked for my assessment, which is this…

I am a scientist who believes in directly evaluating primary evidence, first to determine if it is valid, and then to ascertain where the overall weight of the data lies. I am aware of numerous accusations that have been made against Dr. Malone. In a nutshell, my evaluation of the primary evidence is that it shows he is innocent of these accusations. Unfortunately, Dr. Malone finds himself receiving horrific fire from both sides of the COVID-19 narrative. It is withering pressure that the average person would have succumbed to a long time ago. Thank goodness for the pursuit of scientific truth that Dr. Malone has proven to have exceptional resilience.

My assessment is that many attacks on Dr. Malone are due to people having too superficial in their research into the accusations made against him. I am upset about this because this is exactly what the COVID-19 narrative-pushers have done for more than three years. I advocate for delaying judgement until there is enough evidence to see where the overall weight of it lies. I also have far too much personal experience from the past several years with respect to what it is like to receive endless defamatory attacks from former friends, colleagues, and a vast number of strangers; for doing nothing more than speaking scientific truths based on quality scientific evidence that lies in my fields of expertise. To protect myself and my family, I have had to learn how to sniff out those who intend to harm others. Dr. Malone is not one of these people. Quite the opposite. He is as caring a man as you could ever find. He has done more for peeling back the layers of lies encasing the COVID-19 narrative, and the broader tendrils that have emanated from it, than anyone I know.

So, after my discussion with integrity journalist Glen Jung, he asked me if I would be willing to share my insights with the public. We did an extensive interview where I provided fulsome evidence to counter the accusations made against Dr. Malone. These have been broken down into three segments…

For those who question the integrity of Dr. Malone, I request that you view these interviews and objectively consider the facts. Remember, one should not formulate an opinion about someone else, especially if they have never given them a chance to defend themselves in-person, until the overall evidence can be weighed.

If modRNA technology for the purpose of vaccination was left in the hands of Dr. Malone to carry forward, I contend that we never would have seen the fiasco of the past few years. He is a researcher of integrity who understands and values the scientific process. He would not have cut corners. He is a champion of bioethics. He would have done the extensive testing necessary to properly vet the safety and efficacy of the technology. Indeed, this is precisely what he advised. And he would have identified and not ignored the safety signals before releasing the technology into the public. He had his scientific ‘baby’ taken from him and nurtured in a harmful way. I experienced something similar in my career. Dr. Malone cannot be held responsible for how others mistreated his otherwise beautiful ‘baby’. He was told, like we all were, that it was raised with love and care, and was horrified when he learned after the fact about all the abuses.

I have been disheartened to see how some in the community of those pushing back against the mal-informed COVID-19 narrative are hypocritically succumbing to the same pitfalls when dealing with internal conflicts. What ‘experts’ say can’t be taken at face value. Judgements can’t be made based on overly limited evidence. Stop the harmful infighting. This wasn’t happening when we were all faced with massive pressures driven by draconian policies that lacked sufficient scientific support.

Stop attacking the person. Instead focus, if needed, on correcting messaging with sound and overwhelming primary evidence.

If anyone reviews the evidence and still remains skeptical, please (if you can) come to tomorrow’s (Wednesday, September 20th) discussion panel in Toronto. Give Dr. Malone a chance to directly address your concerns. You won’t meet an easier person to talk to.

As always, if anyone takes issue with the numerous and robust facts that I have put forward here, I am open to hearing other opinions. Note, however, that I endeavour to base my decisions on the overall weight of the valid data. References to facts and explanations as to their validity are always welcome.

So, I continue to look forward to learning from the Malones tomorrow night. I am also excited to be speaking alongside fellow guest speaker, the great Dr. Mark Trozzi. This is another doctor who has been endlessly attacked for nothing more than being able to discern scientific truths at a time when lesser experts could not identify disconcerting patterns among relatively sparse data.

My short talk will be given in honour of Ms. Sheila Annette Lewis, the courageous lady who was denied a life-saving transplant because she had superior naturally acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2 instead of certification of two injections having been administered into her shoulder. I will focus on how to discern a real expert from a pretender. Understanding this principle is a great way to protect against the influences of propaganda.

In solidarity with EVERYONE who seeks the truth,

Byram