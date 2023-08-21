August 21, 2023

It has been 759 days since my university’s administration banned me from the building that still houses my office and laboratory.

Ambulance Call Volumes: Wellington County, Ontario, Canada

In March of this year I wrote an article about my concerns regarding ambulance call volumes in my region going down in 2020 and then rising in 2021 and 2022. One reason why I was interested in this regional data was due to emails that I received from members of the board of directors for the Centre Wellington Minor Hockey Association. I had contacted the board as an expert vaccinologist at the request of parents who were concerned that a draconian COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ mandate would cost their kids their hockey dreams. I presented scientific evidence to the board, offered to present more primary scientific data, and to meet to discuss concerns and answer any questions they may have had. Not one board member engaged in a productive discussion with me or any parents. The board implemented the mandate with no legitimate public consultation. One of the board members made these comments via email…

“Myself, my family and very close friends have been working on the front lines though this pandemic and I have very little time or patience for this. You should do a ride full tour along with an EMS/Fire service in your area or perhaps do a full rotation shift shadow with a ICU nurse. This would give you a good perspective“.

I respect that front-line emergency workers see bad things, but that is the case on the best of days at any time. I fear that some people in these roles lost sight of the bigger picture in the year 2020 when what was likely an engineered SARS-CoV-2 was released upon the world. I equate this to "if you live in a bathroom, the whole world will smell like crap".

For every front line worker that told me things were more horrific than ever in 2020, there was at least one who told me the opposite. For those in the former group, I wonder how they would respond to objective data that showed those in the ambulance service had fewer calls in 2020, when they perceived things to be worse than ever, and then more calls in 2021 and beyond, when they perceived the horrors had ceased by virtue of forcing experimental medical mandates on everyone.

If COVID-19 Was so Horrific and the ‘Vaccines’ Were so Effective, This Should Show Up in Emergency Medical Services Data, Shouldn’t It?

Remember, COVID-19 was presumably killing and maiming massive numbers of Canadians in 2020. This is when the virus was new, the population was supposedly immunologically naïve, and the most vulnerable were still among us. Then came the ‘vaccines’ in early 2021 that public messaging guaranteed would prevent people from getting COVID-19 and transmitting SARS-CoV-2. The messaging then morphed to try to convince people that the goal all along was to merely dampen the severity of COVID-19. Regardless of the goalposts being moved, public health officials were clear that they had found an almost perfectly safe and effective way to combat COVID-19-induced deaths and serious illnesses so life could return to the new normal. If this storyline were true, one would hypothesize this would show up as a massive increase in the call volumes for ambulances in 2020, followed by a return to pre-2020 numbers in 2021 and beyond.

I had seen some regional ambulance data that contradicted this hypothesis. But, on its own, it didn’t seem to carry a lot of weight. Recently, however, I came across more publicly available data that tell a similar story…

Ontario’s Ambulance Service Almost Functioning at a “Third World” Level

Over the year 2021, calls for which there were a lack of ambulances available to respond tripled in multiple cities in Ontario, Canada…

"We're almost gonna be functioning at a Third World level of ambulance service, I hate to say," said Mario Posteraro, president of Local 256 (Brant County) of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).

But this dramatic overburdening of emergency medical services correlates precisely with the increase in COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ coverage that occurred in 2021. That doesn’t fit the narrative.

Province of British Columbia: Ambulance calls down in 2020, up in 2021/2022

Here are notable data from Canada’s province of British Columbia…

These are official data from Provincial Health Services Authority that I graphed. Remarkably, ambulance calls dropped by almost 6,000 when COVID-19 ran rampant through a naïve population. Then, upon introduction of the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’, call volumes increased by >21,000 per annum in the years 2021 and 2022. This seems to paint a story that there was something more dangerous in the years 2021 and 2022 than in 2020. But, I can’t quite place my finger on what that difference was.

Province of Alberta: Ambulance calls down in 2020, up in 2021/2022

Here are official ‘high level event volume’ data about ambulance calls from Canada’s province of Alberta…

I drew red lines over the years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 to indicate the mean call volume for each. I only focused on emergency calls (the black bars) since they are the ones that people are most concerned about. Once again, the call volume for emergency medical services dropped in 2020 and then increased in 2021-2022. This is further evidence that contradicts the idea that paramedics were busier than ever in 2020, but then relieved of the excessive workload once most people were coerced into getting COVID-19 shots.

Note that Alberta Health Services confirms that “Event volume is a basic measure of EMS activity.“

Disclosure of Transparent National-Level Emergency Medical Services Data

Now that I have come across multiple provincial-level data for ambulance calls, all of which contradict the COVID-19 narrative that was propagandized, I am very concerned. Clearly, paramedics across much of Canada have been busier since the COVID-19 shots were rolled out in 2021 and beyond, than when COVID-19 swept through an ‘unprotected’ population in 2020. Like the concerning all-cause mortality data that many have been discussing, this increased emergency medical services activity seems to point to an overall decline in health that correlates with the rollout of the COVID-19 shots.

I understand that there are many variables that could impact these data. Therefore, it would be helpful if transparent and comprehensive national-level emergency medical services data could be made available by as many countries around the globe as possible. And this should be accompanied by a willingness to engage in uncensored open discussions of the data.

The public has a right to know whether their massive sacrifices have resulted in a net increase or decrease in their health.