This outcome of a court case in the United States of America is telling…

In exchange for Drs. Robert Apter, Mary Talley Bowden, and Paul Marik agreeing to withdraw their claims in a legal case, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary of Health and Human Services, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Commissioner of Food and Drugs have agreed to:

“Retire FDA’s Consumer Update entitled, Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19, originally posted on March 5, 2021, and revised on September 7, 2021 (ECF No. 12, Ex. 1)” “Delete and not republish (1) FDA’s Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook posts from August 21, 2021 (ECF No. 12, Exs. 4, 5), that read, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”; (2) FDA’s Instagram post from August 21, 2021 (ECF No. 12, Ex. 6), that reads, “You are not a horse. Stop it with the #ivermectin. It’s not authorized for treating #COVID.”; (3) FDA’s Twitter post from April 26, 2022 (ECF No. 12, Ex. 7), that reads, “Hold your horses, y’all. Ivermectin may be trending, but it still isn’t authorized or approved to treat COVID-19.”; and (4) all other social media posts on FDA accounts that link to Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19 (ECF No. 12, Ex. 1).“

Here is the official stipulation of dismissal…

Two take-aways:

This shows that what was most important to the doctors was a simple correction of the record to remove real misinformation. Ivermectin is approved for administration to humans and physicians are allowed to re-purpose drugs under certain conditions. It must cut to the quick for the U.S. health agencies to have agreed to remove their entertaining propaganda. The big question is, if/when ‘Disease X’ hits, will they still be as willing to counter the messaging of critically thinking physicians that just want to keep their patients alive and healthy? With many of the same people at the helm and the same infrastructure in place, I fear the answer could very well be yes.

For the ‘misinformation’ ‘gurus’ that spread misinformation:

How long are you going to keep chomping at the bit about ivermectin only being a drug for horses and other veterinary species? Are you willing to start admitting that it has long been approved for administration to humans? How about the ever-growing body of literature showing its benefits against diseases beyond those caused by parasites; like its anti-viral and anti-cancer properties? You might want to remove all your links to the above-mentioned propaganda. These ‘exquisite pieces of high quality scientific evidence’ [read with great sarcasm] can no longer be used to underpin your ‘informed’ ‘expert’ opinions. That is what happens when one relies on secondary hearsay ‘evidence’ from agencies instead of primary scientific data.