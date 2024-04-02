I am extremely proud to be serving as the Chief Operating Officer for the grassroots start-up company ImmunoCeutica, where our goal is “empowering immunity naturally”. Along with several colleagues, we learned over the past several years that it is becoming increasingly important to make the complex science of immunology accessible to the public to help people do two things:

Make fully informed decisions related to medical interventions. Take greater control over their personal health.

Part of this effort is helping to demystify the science of immunology; to bring it out of the ‘ivory towers’, so to speak.

Anyone who is good at a job or a hobby should be able to explain the complexities of their trade to others. Trade-specific lingo can make topics inaccessible for laypeople. But real experts should be able to teach us enough of the basics to facilitate some understanding of their field. For example, my mechanic is excellent at breaking down the complex world of automotive mechanics into digestible chunks that enable me to make informed decisions about whether I should approve major engine repairs versus looking for a new car in lieu of repairing the old one. Scientists need to commit to making their trades equally accessible.

In the Fall of 2023, ImmunoCeutica offered a nine-lecture course entitled, “Introduction to Immunology and Infectious Diseases“. The goal was to make immunology accessible to adults with at least a high school-level understanding of biology. The course sold-out within a few days of being offered. The interest was so great that we offered the course again in Winter 2024; this iteration just wrapped up last week. It proved to be even more popular. We had so many sign up that we promised the late-registrants that there would be a Spring 2024 offering.

So, I am excited to announce that registration is now open for the Spring 2024 version of ImmunoCeutica’s “Introduction to Immunology and Infectious Diseases“ course. It will begin on Friday, April 26, 2024. Here is the course outline…

2024 Spring Introduction Immunology Infectious Disease Course Outline 274KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can register for the course at the link found here.

Any adult with at least high school-level biology training can sign-up from anywhere in the world. Our classes have had students from a wide array of countries. Live question and answer (Q&A) sessions are scheduled to accommodate people from different places on the globe.

To ensure everyone has opportunities to have their questions answered during live Q&A sessions, enrolment has been capped; and several of these spots have already been taken by those who could not be accommodated in the previous iteration of the course.

So, please sign up promptly to ensure access to the course.

The course is taught by three world-renowned Canadian scientists that have a track record of disseminating accurate immunological truths regardless of which way the political winds are blowing.

I have come to appreciate several things about ImmunoCeutica’s flagship course. I love interacting with people that are not prone to emotional triggering. Fact-based respectful discussions are a hallmark. The live question-and-answer sessions provide unparalleled opportunities for customized learning; personally, I have been just as much of a learner during some of the Q&As as anyone else. Feedback also suggests the Q&A sessions are a highlight of the course. There are six live Q&As with each of the three professors. Plus there are two Q&A sessions with all three professors in attendance for the course wrap-up. This is a grand total of 20 live Q&As. Some people have registered for the course primarily (even solely) for these.

ImmunoCeutica’s education program has proven to be very successful and popular. In response to feedback, we aim to begin offering courses on new topics this coming Fall, and to tailor our basic immunology course to other demographics, such as homeschooling for high school students.

I sincerely hope to see some of you, or your friends and family members in the Spring 2024 course that begins on the 26th.