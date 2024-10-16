I am pleased to have been invited to testify as an expert witness in a new set of hearings being held as part of Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry. They are being heard in Vancouver, British Columbia, beginning this Thursday and ending on Saturday. Here is the information regarding live streaming:

My expert witness testimony will be given this Thursday, October 17th. I am currently scheduled to present at 3:30 pm Eastern Time, but that could change…

Like many people, prior to the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic, I placed blind faith in our health agencies and those employed by them. I assumed that they all worked to the best of their abilities to meet their mandates of maximizing the health of the population. But, I have been horrified by the number of examples that have been uncovered of outright deceit coming from these organizations. And these concerns were amplified when I found out that most of their funding no longer comes from taxes. Instead, it comes from big pharma.

As an expert in immunology and virology who specializes in vaccinology I have been asked to serve as a witness in numerous court cases related to COVID-19. Knowing what I know, it is shocking how often health officials and their organizations have been granted what is referred to as ‘judicial notice’ in Canada. This means that these people are not required to testify in court to justify their statements. They are not compelled to prove that the overall weight of the primary scientific evidence supports what they say. Instead, what they say is treated like the gospel truth. And this is despite the known conflicts of interest with respect to their primary funding sources. The idea is that our public health officials have better things to do with their time.

In stark contrast, experts like myself are compelled to attend court hearings to justify everything we claim. It is a commitment that requires many hours (often days and sometimes even weeks) of hard work. At times we get treated exceptionally poorly while in court. All too often, the evidence of subject matter experts has been over-ruled and ultimately ignored in favour of granting judicial notice to absentee health officials.

This Thursday, I will be placing evidence on the public record, for anyone to use, especially lawyers. My evidence will provide several examples of how health officials have been deceitful in their messaging related to COVID-19; either failing to disclose information or, in some cases, even lying. This robbed people of informed consent, placed them in harms way, made a mockery of the precautionary principle, and facilitated mandates that otherwise could never have been justified. In short, my evidence will show why judicial notice should never again be granted to health agencies and those who work for them. They need to be compelled to show the full weight of the evidence upon which their statements rest.

Because children in Canada are not safe when public health messaging is untrustworthy.