Revisiting Biodistribution Data at International Crisis Summit 6
Tokyo, Japan; September 24-28, 2024
I am pleased to be an invited speaker for the sixth edition of the International Crisis Summit, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan this September 24-28, 2024.
This will be particularly meaningful for me since I have been asked to revisit the famous biodistribution study that had been submitted by Pfizer to the Japanese health regulatory agency as part of the process to get emergency use approval for their COVID-19 shots. This is the study for which my career was ruined by colleagues because I exercised academic freedom and freedom of speech to disclose to the public the serious concerns it raised.
The title of my talk will be:
"Biodistribution of ModRNA Vaccines, Their Components, Their Derivatives, and Their Contaminants"
I will provide a state-of-the-art overview of where the science stands today. I would particularly encourage all those who harmed my career to watch the presentation with open minds, a resistance to emotional triggering, and in an environment that is less politically charged, so they can properly assess whether my concerns were legitimate or not. (As a reminder, my primary concern was that there might be a potential link between modRNA shots and cases of myocarditis that were being observed at the time in young men.)
