The FLCCC's International Fellowship Program
Building an international network of professionals to underpin honest medicine with real science.
I am thrilled to have been appointed as a senior fellow in virology and immunology as part of the FLCCC’s International Fellowship Program. As a scientist, I am proud to support their effort to provide honest medicine to the world. Their official announcement can be found at this link. I view this as part of my service to help make complex and politicized science accessible to the public as a way to support informed consent and the precautionary principle. The people I stand alongside are physicians and scientists who have shown great integrity in very tough times. Over the past several years, they have suffered relentless attacks that have affected both their professional and personal lives; simply because they chose to stand up for truth. I am proud of them.
Thank you Dr. Bridle from first announcing the danger of Covid vaccines with your phone call to the Toronto radio station explaining the Japanese study. You and your fellow colleagues who have risked everything by stepping up to be a beacon of truth in these insane Covid plans for deliberate population reduction by the Hitler's of today. Truth will win.
Huge congratulations and prayers for success 🙏❤️🙏