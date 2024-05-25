I am thrilled to have been appointed as a senior fellow in virology and immunology as part of the FLCCC’s International Fellowship Program. As a scientist, I am proud to support their effort to provide honest medicine to the world. Their official announcement can be found at this link. I view this as part of my service to help make complex and politicized science accessible to the public as a way to support informed consent and the precautionary principle. The people I stand alongside are physicians and scientists who have shown great integrity in very tough times. Over the past several years, they have suffered relentless attacks that have affected both their professional and personal lives; simply because they chose to stand up for truth. I am proud of them.