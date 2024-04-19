It has been two years, eight months, and twenty-six days (999 total days) since the administration of my employer, the University of Guelph, locked me out of my office and laboratory. I spoke truths about COVID-19 when much of the world was not ready to hear them. As the University of Guelph still expects me to work, I would like to have access to my work spaces. My administration keeps sharing their policy stating that I should feel valued in my workplace; I don’t. - B. Bridle -

The Canadian Independent does great, grassroots investigative journalism.

In this article from yesterday, they pointed this out in the Government of Canada’s 2024 budget…

…$36 million Canadian taxpayer dollars are being budgeted over the next two years for the Vaccine Injury Support Program that was initiated by the Public Health Agency of Canada alongside the rollout of COVID-19 shots. I confirmed that this table can be found on page 135 of the budget.

Why is so much money being allocated to this?

All I have ever heard from public health and government officials, legacy media, and many scientists and physicians, is that Canada’s vaccines are “safe”, period, full stop. I have heard this many thousands of times over the past few years. More recently, there have been growing murmurs that there might be extremely rare side-effects that tend to be transient.

So, why would a vaccine injury support program need infusion of $36 million dollars for what is essentially a non-issue?

With a federal election coming up in 2025, there has been a painstakingly long and drawn out series of political announcements about the budget. These are designed to make various Canadian demographics feel particularly valued.

Why didn’t massive investment into the Vaccine Injury Support Program make the cut for election-promoting messaging? Why the deafening silence from the extremely loud narrative pushers when it comes to this line item?

Here is what really concerns me…

The Vaccine Injury Support Program started on June 1, 2021.

By the end of 2022 (~1.5 years from its inception), $2.8 million was apparently paid out by the program…

One year later, the payouts had apparently accumulated to ~$11.2 million…

Now, $19 million is budgeted for the next year.

So, let’s review...

$2.8 million was paid out in the first 1.5 years; the next year (2023) saw $8.4 million paid out; it is expected that $19 million will be needed for the next year.

$2.8 million to $8.4 million to $19 million.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS THAT WOULD WARRANT A MORE THAN EXPONENTIAL INCREASE IN FUNDING FOR VACCINE INJURIES?

As a vaccinologist I do not like where this is heading. What the government has been saying and where they are putting their money aren’t aligning well. These kinds of issues can cause people to become vaccine hesitant.

I am hoping that readers will use the comments section to educate me about why the Vaccine Injury Support Program is requiring so much money.