It has been two years, two months, and nine days (or 801 total days) since the administration of my employer, the University of Guelph, banned me from accessing my office and laboratory. - B. Bridle -

Over the past three years, I have been subject to chronic abuse by a massive number of people, including many former colleagues. All for speaking scientifically demonstrable truths about COVID-19, especially at times when data were too sparse for many ‘experts’ to discern what I found to be obvious disconcerting patterns. Speaking the truth is not wrong and so I will continue to make the complex primary-sourced science accessible to the public. In doing so, I am proud to announce that I will be speaking at the following events throughout the month of October…

Let the Science Speak. This event is sold-out, but tickets can be purchased to view a live stream.

Expert hearing to advise the world regarding the implications and dangers of large amounts of undeclared DNA that was recently discovered in the COVID-19 modified RNA shots . Monday, October 9, 2023 at 1:00-3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. Hosted by the World Health Council. Check their website, where a link should be added in the near future. Stunning original research will be released and interpreted . What will be presented should, by all rights, cause everyone to push for a worldwide moratorium on the modified RNA shots. Speakers: Kevin McKernan (discoverer of egregious contamination of vials of the modified RNA shots), Dr. Janci Lindsay, Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, Assoc. Prof. Byram Bridle, Prof. Peter Mc Cullough, Prof. Brigitte König, Dr. Jessica Rose

The Era of Champions! Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Canada Events Centre, Whitby, Ontario, Canada. Speakers include (but are not limited to): Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, Lance Wallnau, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Brian Ardis, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. William Makis, Dr. James Thorpe, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Greg Hill, Pastor Artur and Nathaniel Pawlowski, Josh Alexander.

…I encourage everyone who can to join the conversations, especially those who would level accusations of spreading ‘misinformation’. Remember, ‘misinformation gurus’ who fail to show up to a discussion are, by virtue of their own scientific literature, cowards because “not turning up to the discussion at all seems to result in the worst effect [in terms of countering misinformation]” and, consequently, their accusations become illegitimate.