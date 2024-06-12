It has been two years, ten months, and twelve days (1,052 total days) since the administration of my employer, the University of Guelph, locked me out of my office and laboratory. I spoke truths about COVID-19 when much of the world was not ready to hear them. As the University of Guelph still expects me to work, I would like to have access to my work spaces. My administration keeps sharing their policy stating that I should feel valued in my workplace; I don’t. - B. Bridle -

Prior to the declaration of a COVID-19 pandemic I had no idea who University of Alberta Professor Timothy Caulfield was. After all, he is not an immunologist, nor a virologist, definitely not a vaccinologist, and doesn’t hold a PhD or even a MD. So, our academic careers had no overlap. Then I began getting flooded with public complaints about Prof. Caulfield taking to social and legacy media to accuse me of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. He has been incessant in doing so.

Remarkably, his opinions about COVID-19 vaccines have been amplified over the past four years by legacy media, while my voice, which was sought early, became censored in this forum once I started developing serious concerns. Notably, I have never been invited by anyone in legacy media to chat alongside Caulfield, and he has repeatedly declined invitations from me and others to do so. Despite constantly leveling accusations against me of lying to the public, Prof. Caulfield feels it is appropriate to limit himself to one-sided, bubbled discussions for several consecutive years rather than engage in efficient two-way real-time discussions of complex science.

I was recently invited to speak on June 17th at a public town hall being hosted by a member of the legislative assembly in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. I accepted, knowing that many people who have accused me of spreading ‘misinformation’ were being invited. This included an invitation being extended to Prof. Caulfield. Knowing that I carry with me a mountain of scientific evidence, and a mature and professional academic acumen, I accepted. Once again, I will place my professional opinions on the line, subjecting them to public scrutiny to help make scientific truths accessible to all who seek them.

Remarkably, legacy media, Prof. Caulfield, and others have demonstrated massive emotional triggering and launched hit pieces against this event. I encourage you to explore this emotional triggering via internet searches; the lack of objectivity has been profound. Among many incorrect assertions is that the event was designed to give voice to once side of the debate. This couldn’t be further from the truth. As I already stated, people holding a wide range of opinions were invited. It turns out that many people rejected the invitation to engage with 500 members of the public in-person, and thousands more online. I have noted that a common factor is that those who declined insist on pushing a narrative while wielding largely hearsay evidence.

Of concern to me is that Prof. Caulfield has doubled down on his accusations against people speaking at this event, which includes me. A successful academic career is built upon a pristine reputation. So, those who insist on accusing me of misleading the public while constantly wielding, at best, cherry-picked or hearsay evidence, and at worst, mere personal speculation, should not be surprised that I reserve the right to defend my professional reputation.

So, with the permission of the member of Alberta’s legislative assembly that is hosting the upcoming public discussion about COVID-19 vaccines for children, I am sharing with you below a series of communications in which both Prof. Caulfield and I were addressed. You can make your own determination about who is willing and able to publicly defend their stance about COVID-19 vaccines and why or why not.

I have told the organizers of this event that up until the moment I begin my presentation, I am willing to donate half of my speaking time to any expert who would otherwise accuse me of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. They can take the stage with me and explain to the public why I am wrong and they are correct.

To the supporters of self-proclaimed ‘misinformation experts’: Stop your blind support. Start thinking critically. Ask why your champions are unable and unwilling to engage the public in open discussions about complex science, especially when it is conveniently taking place in their own backyard. A person can’t legitimately claim to be the fastest runner in the world and then refuse to race others that are laying claim to this title. In sports, the team that doesn’t show up, loses by default. I claim to be speaking the truth about COVID-19 vaccines and I have the science to back it up. Now encourage your champions to join me if they claim to be promoting a truth that differs from the reality that I live in.

Here is the most recent email thread:

Here is the initial email thread (I include it because my response contains some unique information):