Detective Helen Grus is a member of the Ottawa Police force. She is facing a disciplinary tribunal because she initiated an investigation into the cause of death of nine Ottawa-area babies. Part of this included inquiring about COVID-19 vaccination status of the mothers. This is a very important case because it puts the autonomy of police officers at risk. Police officers have a right to autonomously initiate investigations when they perceive potential harm being done. This is to avoid outside influences, especially politically motivated ones, from dictating what police officers are allowed to investigate. Detective Grus is taking the stand to testify in her own case, beginning today. It can only be viewed in-person.

You can find a great 9-minute video summary of the case at this link.

As a scientific researcher, I conduct investigations. Indeed, my official title on research grants is “principal investigator”. I am surprised that anyone would have a problem with a police officer investigating COVID-19 vaccination status as one of many factors to assess whether there may be a potential link to the death of babies. After all, if the shots are “safe and effective”, the investigation would have found no link between the deaths and the COVID-19 shots.

As an expert vaccinologist I can confirm that there is a great need for proper objective investigations into the alleged safety of COVID-19 shots, including in the context of fetal and neonatal health.

Personally, I would like police officers to retain their right to investigate ALL potential causes of harm to people. I don’t want external influences to be able to create gaps in societal safety.

This case needs to be watched very closely by the public. It carries substantial implications for the future of policing.