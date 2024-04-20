COVID Chronicles
An Unwelcome Milestone
I have been locked out of my laboratory and office for 1,000 days
just now
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
The Government of Canada is Betting $36 Million Taxpayer Dollars That Vaccines Are Not Entirely Safe
It has been two years, eight months, and twenty-six days (999 total days) since the administration of my employer, the University of Guelph, locked me…
22 hrs ago
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
353
150
Introduction to Immunology and Infectious Diseases
New Course Offering for the Spring: Starts Friday, April 26, 2024
Apr 2
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
109
29
March 2024
FDA Rescinds Statement, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”
Backing Down on the Stance Against Ivermectin as an Effective Antiviral Agent
Mar 22
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
245
49
Is It A Government's Responsibility To Convince People How To Vote?
Until today, I was unaware that a referendum was held in Ireland that could have changed their constitution. My expertise is in viral immunology, not…
Mar 9
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
204
92
Caulfield: Your Overly Brief Social Media Posts Are Sometimes Dangerous
Wow, I have responded to some public requests to address questions about social media posts made by Canadian ‘misinformation’ ‘expert’ Timothy…
Mar 7
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
148
37
Another Caulfield-ism
The flood of poor quality information is hard to keep up with.
Mar 7
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
134
49
Timothy Caulfield: Stop Pretending To Be An Expert About Vaccines
If You Are Sincerely Worried About Vaccine Hesitancy, Step Aside
Mar 7
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
266
121
United States CDC Versus Canadian Covid Society
Which One Is Spreading Misinformation About COVID-19?
Mar 7
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
165
49
February 2024
Health Canada Hid Their Concerns About Impurities In COVID-19 Shots From Canadians
The Epoch Times, a media outlet that is not state-funded, released an article yesterday that was updated today. Everyone around the world should read…
Feb 24
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
405
106
Paralyzed from the Neck Down After Third Modified RNA Shot
Everyone Should Hear Kayla's Story
Feb 18
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
321
97
"there is no evidence that the use of masks in public will protect an individual from infection"
A quote from University of Guelph's COVID-19 Pandemic Plan
Feb 17
•
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
175
85
