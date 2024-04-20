COVID Chronicles

An Unwelcome Milestone
I have been locked out of my laboratory and office for 1,000 days
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
The Government of Canada is Betting $36 Million Taxpayer Dollars That Vaccines Are Not Entirely Safe
It has been two years, eight months, and twenty-six days (999 total days) since the administration of my employer, the University of Guelph, locked me…
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
Introduction to Immunology and Infectious Diseases
New Course Offering for the Spring: Starts Friday, April 26, 2024
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
March 2024

FDA Rescinds Statement, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”
Backing Down on the Stance Against Ivermectin as an Effective Antiviral Agent
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
Is It A Government's Responsibility To Convince People How To Vote?
Until today, I was unaware that a referendum was held in Ireland that could have changed their constitution. My expertise is in viral immunology, not…
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
Caulfield: Your Overly Brief Social Media Posts Are Sometimes Dangerous
Wow, I have responded to some public requests to address questions about social media posts made by Canadian ‘misinformation’ ‘expert’ Timothy…
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
Another Caulfield-ism
The flood of poor quality information is hard to keep up with.
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
Timothy Caulfield: Stop Pretending To Be An Expert About Vaccines
If You Are Sincerely Worried About Vaccine Hesitancy, Step Aside
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
United States CDC Versus Canadian Covid Society
Which One Is Spreading Misinformation About COVID-19?
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
February 2024

Health Canada Hid Their Concerns About Impurities In COVID-19 Shots From Canadians
The Epoch Times, a media outlet that is not state-funded, released an article yesterday that was updated today. Everyone around the world should read…
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
Paralyzed from the Neck Down After Third Modified RNA Shot
Everyone Should Hear Kayla's Story
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
"there is no evidence that the use of masks in public will protect an individual from infection"
A quote from University of Guelph's COVID-19 Pandemic Plan
  
Dr. Byram W. Bridle
